Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Taiko no Tatsujin Nintendo Switch : Les premières notes tombent
Multi
Voici une Information concernant un jeu sorti sur Nintendo Switch :
Pour le moment, trois tests sont tombés. Voici les notes :
- TheSixthAxis : 90/100
- God is a Geek : 85/100
- Destructoid : 80/100
Pour rappel, le jeu sort aujourd'hui en boite sur Nintendo Switch et en dématérialisé sur Ps4...
Source :
https://www.metacritic.com/game/switch/taiko-no-tatsujin-drum-n-fun!/critic-reviews
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/02/2018 at 07:33 AM by
link49
comments (
26
)
birmou
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 07:44 AM
Putain ces enculés de Auchan ont annulé ma préco sans prévenir a cause d'une rupture de stocks
Heureusement que Cdiscount sont là j'ai pu l'avoir chez eux et je l'aurais demain finalement
link49
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 07:46 AM
Birmou
Je l'ai pris sur la Fnac, même si pour ce jeu, il n'y a aucun bonus de réservation...
birmou
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 07:50 AM
link49
Généralement je fais quasi 95% de mes précos de jeux a la Fnac justement grâce a leurs chèques cadeaux et leur garantis du prix le plus bas , mais pour le bundle Taiko il était a 110€ alors qu'ailleurs il était a 99.
sonilka
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 07:52 AM
Fnac / Amazon, le jeu est à 60 balles. J'aurais aimé le prendre mais pas à ce tarif.
link49
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 07:55 AM
Birmou
Je comprends. Même le jeu de base reste cher je trouve, heureusement qu'il me restait un bon d'achat de 10 euros...
birmou
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 07:57 AM
sonilka
link49
Oui pour mes précos Fnac je jongle avec les bons d'achats.
link49
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 08:00 AM
Birmou
En plus, il me semble que le jeu est assez cher partout...
birmou
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 08:02 AM
link49
Auchan.fr le font a 45
https://www.auchan.fr/taiko-no-tatsujin-drum-n-fun-switch/p-c1074807?awc=7728_1541145737_2f6ef58f0e9dde391c0fd2d8dfb31fe4&utm_medium=affiliation&utm_source=zanox&utm_campaign=generique&utm_content=0&utm_term=291559
spawnini
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 08:03 AM
birmou
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 08:03 AM
sonilka
regarde le lien au dessus
link49
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 08:04 AM
Birmou
A ce prix-là, c'est déjà plus intéressant...
sonilka
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 08:05 AM
birmou
j'utilise la Fnac sauf si ils n'ont pas le produit que je cherche. D'ailleurs j'ai 30 balles sur ma carte. Mais la, 60e le jeu de rythme c'est trop.
Edit : Le lien qui change tout
birmou
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 08:06 AM
sonilka
link49
Ils m'ont baisé sur la collector mais je reste fair play
c'est chez eux que j'ai pris RDR2 en magasin a 46€ day one.
sonilka
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 08:09 AM
birmou
c'est vrai qu'ils font souvent de belles offres. L'an dernier Xenoblade 2 à 44e le jour de sa sortie c'était royal.
link49
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 08:10 AM
Birmou
Dommage que mon Auchan soit trop loin...
birmou
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 08:13 AM
sonilka
Je l'avais aussi prit chez eux
link49
Ah dommage
link49
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 08:14 AM
Birmou
Du coup, je me focalise sur la Fnac, et Micromania pour les Collector/Amiibo...
epicurien
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 09:10 AM
Préco sur le site officiel Bandai, j'ai reçu un sms du livreur me disant qu'il passerait bien aujourd'hui entre 10h et 13h30, trop hate
link49
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 09:12 AM
Epicurien
Profites-bien. Moi, je pense aller le chercher tout à l'heure, ou au plus tard demain...
danceterialg
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 09:21 AM
J'ai tellement hâte d'aller chercher le mien ! Pack avec tambour, ça va être très agréable tout ça :3
e3ologue
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 09:33 AM
epicurien
roh la chance, j'ai juste reçu le mail qu'il était en chemin, mais pas de sms d'horaire pour le moment
djfab
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 09:46 AM
C'est le jeu événement sur Switch !?
coldy
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 09:49 AM
Je me tâte. Je serais plus à attendre 30-35e pour ce genre de jeux, qui au demeurant à l’air top
rbz
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 09:50 AM
Il est très sympa. Mais je lui préfère VOEZ( ya pas mieux sur switch je trouve.. En attendant de voir cytus alpha)
coldy
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 10:01 AM
Avec Tambour Skill
:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUmBjqJbU44&app=desktop
nicolasgourry
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 10:02 AM
djfab
c'est un jeu "événement", car pour la première fois arrive la licence en Europe et le fait que pour l'Europe il sort sur PS4/Switch (mais avec les tambourins uniquement sur Switch).
De plus il sort cette semaine, donc il y a un coté "focus" de sortie de la semaine.
