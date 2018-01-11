profile
Vivement les Game Awards 2018
Les vrais savent



Bon même si je suis pas pressé avec le GOTG, mais vivement

Foxstep
    posted the 11/01/2018 at 05:50 PM by foxstep
    melkaba posted the 11/01/2018 at 05:52 PM
    Ouais Bayo 3 j'ai bien hâte!
    misterpixel posted the 11/01/2018 at 06:04 PM
    Vivement les GA pour Death Stranding ouais
    birmou posted the 11/01/2018 at 06:04 PM
    Franchement je miserais sur le Ndirect de Janvier 2019.

    Pour les Game Award ça serait plutôt Metroid vue le t-shirt de Fils-aimé récemment.
    rbz posted the 11/01/2018 at 06:04 PM
    tu va bien avoir le seum quand ils vont montrer metroid et pas bayo
    dokou posted the 11/01/2018 at 06:11 PM
    Ou pas...
    carnivore posted the 11/01/2018 at 06:12 PM
    Metroïd Prime 4 le reste osef.
