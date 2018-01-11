ajouter un tigre
Just Cause 3
name : Just Cause 3
platform : Xbox One
editor : Square Enix
developer : Avalanche Studios
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
[Free Play Days] Just Cause 3 gratos jusqu'au 5 Novembre
Pour les abonnés Gold, Microsoft propose en ce moment Just Cause 3 jouable gratuitement jusqu'au 5 Novembre. En attendant Just Cause 4 en Décembre.




Il vous faudra 47.28Go sur votre DD.
https://www.xboxlive.fr/news_affiche_36007.html
    posted the 11/01/2018 at 02:02 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (1)
    minbox posted the 11/01/2018 at 02:50 PM
    Je l'ai déjà en PS Plus mais merci pour l'info.
