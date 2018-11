1080p SSAA On/Off:



- XBX: Native 4K is down sampling when running at 1080p. No difference or extra modes between 4K/1080p.

- PS4 Pro: RDR2 *does* have different modes.

- At 4K: 2160p w/ reconstruction which can break down in motion and resolve to 1920x2160

- When connected to 1080p TV: Native 1080p when Super Sampling mode is disabled.

- SSAA off: Stacked up side to side, there is an argument that in some case native 1080p can produce a sharper image than SSAA on.

- SSAA On: Visual advantages like elimination of dithering on hair etc.

- SSAA off: Locked 30 FPS in all cases. In either case, however both SSAA on/off is better than base PS4 in terms of performance.

- 4K reconstruction has looked better in other games and DF hopes R* revisits and works upon the implementation in RDR2.





HDR:



- Shout out to EvilBoris

- RDR2's HDR does not exceed 500 nits

- Basically SDR image in HDR container

- Looking at 8 bit image remapped in 10 bit space

- Peak brightness is locked to the whitest element, aka the HUD, it can cause burn-in issues on some displays.

- Video goes in comparisons with AC Odyssey's HDR as HDR done right.