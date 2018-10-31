profile
all
Pendant ce temps, Kojima va faire un tour chez...
(nan y aura rien, qu'ils aillent se faire enculer)
    posted the 10/31/2018 at 10:55 PM by shanks
    comments (12)
    nady posted the 10/31/2018 at 10:57 PM
    Bordel ! Portal 3 développé par Kojima Production
    gat posted the 10/31/2018 at 10:57 PM
    Death Stranding est un prologue de Half Life 3 en fait.
    racsnk posted the 10/31/2018 at 10:59 PM
    furtifdor posted the 10/31/2018 at 11:02 PM
    Il est aussi allé faire un tour chez Pixar....
    Je kifferais voir Kojima faire un film ou une sértie d'animation ambitieuse avec des themes dit "adultes"

    Je pense que ya moyens d'avoir des trucs cool de sa part!
    iglooo posted the 10/31/2018 at 11:07 PM
    Cette photo de deux maitres ceinture noire de trolling 78° dan
    kabuki posted the 10/31/2018 at 11:18 PM
    Tu te fais du mal
    diablass59 posted the 10/31/2018 at 11:37 PM
    torotoro59 posted the 10/31/2018 at 11:39 PM
    sora78 posted the 10/31/2018 at 11:48 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lhckuhUxcgA
    ravyxxs posted the 10/31/2018 at 11:50 PM
    J'ai ris tellement fort. La communauté et l'imagination c'est beau quand même
    warminos posted the 10/31/2018 at 11:51 PM
    Gordon a pris un coup de vieux
    aiolia081 posted the 11/01/2018 at 12:38 AM
    Half Life 3 exclue PS4 ou 5 voir 6 plutôt
