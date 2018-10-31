profile
Red Dead Redemption 2
18
Likes
Likers
name : Red Dead Redemption 2
platform : PC
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
dabaz
6
Likes
Likers
dabaz
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 42
visites since opening : 47939
dabaz > blog
RDR2 : Comparaison Ps4 pro / XBOX / PC
2020 me parait si loin pour jouer les cowboys à 60 fps.

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/31/2018 at 08:16 PM by dabaz
    comments (11)
    victornewman posted the 10/31/2018 at 08:18 PM
    quelle originalité .
    dabaz posted the 10/31/2018 at 08:19 PM
    victornewman Détend toi, c'est un petit rappel au PCiste dont je fais parti qui attendent avec impatience la sortie ce jeu.
    shambala93 posted the 10/31/2018 at 08:23 PM
    Un jour sans fin
    solidfisher posted the 10/31/2018 at 08:25 PM
    Franchement pour ce genre de topics tu devrais t'orienter sur JVC, la sur gamekyo c'est limite malaisant
    dabaz posted the 10/31/2018 at 08:29 PM
    solidfisher Tu n'exagères pas un peu là ? c'est une image repris de Koreus qui traduit bien l'attente des joueurs PC surtout avec le nombre d'article sur RDR2 depuis sa sortie.
    misterpixel posted the 10/31/2018 at 08:34 PM
    Original.
    dabaz posted the 10/31/2018 at 08:41 PM
    misterpixel Quelqu'un qui apprécie mon article à sa juste valeur.
    kinectical posted the 10/31/2018 at 08:42 PM
    Ces du génie
    dokou posted the 10/31/2018 at 08:43 PM
    Bah c'est pas faux non plus
    sentenza posted the 10/31/2018 at 08:46 PM
    Jerry
    ravyxxs posted the 10/31/2018 at 08:46 PM
    solidfisher T'es le président de Gamekyo ? Lol
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre