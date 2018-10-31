accueil
profile
name :
Red Dead Redemption 2
PC
PC
editor :
Take Two Interactive
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games
genre :
action-aventure
Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
profile
dabaz
RDR2 : Comparaison Ps4 pro / XBOX / PC
2020 me parait si loin pour jouer les cowboys à 60 fps.
posted the 10/31/2018 at 08:16 PM by
dabaz
comments (
11
)
victornewman
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 08:18 PM
quelle originalité .
dabaz
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 08:19 PM
victornewman
Détend toi, c'est un petit rappel au PCiste dont je fais parti qui attendent avec impatience la sortie ce jeu.
shambala93
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 08:23 PM
Un jour sans fin
solidfisher
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 08:25 PM
Franchement pour ce genre de topics tu devrais t'orienter sur JVC, la sur gamekyo c'est limite malaisant
dabaz
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 08:29 PM
solidfisher
Tu n'exagères pas un peu là ? c'est une image repris de Koreus qui traduit bien l'attente des joueurs PC surtout avec le nombre d'article sur RDR2 depuis sa sortie.
misterpixel
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 08:34 PM
Original.
dabaz
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 08:41 PM
misterpixel
Quelqu'un qui apprécie mon article à sa juste valeur.
kinectical
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 08:42 PM
Ces du génie
dokou
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 08:43 PM
Bah c'est pas faux non plus
sentenza
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 08:46 PM
Jerry
ravyxxs
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 08:46 PM
solidfisher
T'es le président de Gamekyo ? Lol
