Civilization VI
name : Civilization VI
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : 2K Games
developer : Firaxis
genre : simulation et gestion
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Sid Meier’s Civilisation VI / Trailer "Episode 2 : Taking Your Turn”



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkHo2FInQlc
    posted the 10/31/2018 at 02:23 PM by nicolasgourry
