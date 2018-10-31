accueil
Du gameplay de Medievil à 15h!
7h du mat sur la côte ouest des USA.
https://mobile.twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1057429444992946182/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1057429444992946182&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2Ftwitter.min.html%231057429444992946182
https://www.resetera.com/threads/first-look-at-medievil-remake-gameplay-tomorrow-at-7am-pt.78062/
Un remake à la Ratchet and Clank ça serait cool.
romgamer6859
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 09:31 AM
Une date aussi svp
carapuce
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 09:35 AM
J'aurais bien vu insomniac bosser dessus comme pour ratchet
kidicarus
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 09:35 AM
Seul le premier est bon.
J'aimais bien l'univers qui me faisait penser à du Pratchett.
shinz0
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 09:36 AM
serve
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 09:37 AM
Vivement 15H je suis curieux de voir le taf de Other Ocean Interactive.
Jenicris
D'après les paroles de Shawn Layden c'est un remake à la Ratchet.
jenicris
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 09:40 AM
serve
ouaip un remake, mais j'espère pas un truc à la Crash Bandicoot.
serve
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 09:42 AM
jenicris
Perso un Remake à la Ratchet ou Shadow of Colossus je suis preneur
maxleresistant
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 09:42 AM
Nice, l'occasion pour moi de m'essayer à cette série
jenicris
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 09:43 AM
serve
idem, le truc de fou si c'est ce genre de remake. Avec l'univers de ce jeu et sa BO.
biboys
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 09:49 AM
Cette génération
RE2 remake
Medievil remake
FF7 remake
Shadow remake
Vive les remakes
kevisiano
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 09:52 AM
biboys
Ratchet & Clan
rider288
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 10:02 AM
Biboys
j'attend un MGS remake pour le coup.
liquidsnake66
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 10:14 AM
Propre
milk
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 10:18 AM
biboys
Crash et Spyro surtout.
marchand2sable
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 10:20 AM
Vivement comme a la bonne époque.
marchand2sable
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 10:21 AM
Biboys
Retire FF VII c'est sur PS5 ça
barrywhite
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 10:22 AM
Hâte de voir ce que ça donne... sinon c'est quel studio qui le développe ?
jenicris
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 10:22 AM
marchand2sable
pas le premier épisode.
jenicris
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 10:24 AM
barrywhite
Other Ocean Interactive, avec d'anciens du premier Medievil.
misterpixel
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 10:30 AM
Impatient !
rendan
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 10:40 AM
ravyxxs
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 11:11 AM
biboys
kevisiano
Ratchet m'a vite ennuyé, une fois fini j'étais le mec le plus heureux de l'Angleterre je pense à ce moment lool.
minbox
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 11:12 AM
kevisiano
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 11:19 AM
ravyxxs
Tu aimes rien hormis Persona 5 toi
ravyxxs
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 11:23 AM
kevisiano
Je vais faire un NG+ du jeu MAIS de côté cet fois-ci. Il est juste excellent, hier j'ai fait le dernier boss et putain de merde la musique quoi, j'ai pris mon temps avec le boss. Je crois j'ai pas autant kiffer un combat depuis le boss de FF7, 8 et 6. Un pur kiffe ce jeu... Incroyable.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 10/31/2018 at 11:32 AM
Désolé de casser l'ambiance mais vous allez être refroidi !
J'ai eu la chance de voir le trailer et j'ai pu chopper une image !
Sony a été trop loin et a complètement changé le style de jeu
http://goo.gl/images/QoCyjU
