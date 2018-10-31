ajouter un titre
profile
jenicris
52
Likes
Likers
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 583
visites since opening : 807898
jenicris > blog
Du gameplay de Medievil à 15h!


7h du mat sur la côte ouest des USA.

https://mobile.twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1057429444992946182/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1057429444992946182&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2Ftwitter.min.html%231057429444992946182

https://www.resetera.com/threads/first-look-at-medievil-remake-gameplay-tomorrow-at-7am-pt.78062/

Un remake à la Ratchet and Clank ça serait cool.
    tags :
    9
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/31/2018 at 09:31 AM by jenicris
    comments (26)
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/31/2018 at 09:31 AM
    Une date aussi svp
    carapuce posted the 10/31/2018 at 09:35 AM
    J'aurais bien vu insomniac bosser dessus comme pour ratchet
    kidicarus posted the 10/31/2018 at 09:35 AM
    Seul le premier est bon.
    J'aimais bien l'univers qui me faisait penser à du Pratchett.
    shinz0 posted the 10/31/2018 at 09:36 AM
    serve posted the 10/31/2018 at 09:37 AM
    Vivement 15H je suis curieux de voir le taf de Other Ocean Interactive.

    Jenicris

    D'après les paroles de Shawn Layden c'est un remake à la Ratchet.
    jenicris posted the 10/31/2018 at 09:40 AM
    serve ouaip un remake, mais j'espère pas un truc à la Crash Bandicoot.
    serve posted the 10/31/2018 at 09:42 AM
    jenicris

    Perso un Remake à la Ratchet ou Shadow of Colossus je suis preneur
    maxleresistant posted the 10/31/2018 at 09:42 AM
    Nice, l'occasion pour moi de m'essayer à cette série
    jenicris posted the 10/31/2018 at 09:43 AM
    serve idem, le truc de fou si c'est ce genre de remake. Avec l'univers de ce jeu et sa BO.
    biboys posted the 10/31/2018 at 09:49 AM
    Cette génération

    RE2 remake
    Medievil remake
    FF7 remake
    Shadow remake

    Vive les remakes
    kevisiano posted the 10/31/2018 at 09:52 AM
    biboys Ratchet & Clan
    rider288 posted the 10/31/2018 at 10:02 AM
    Biboys j'attend un MGS remake pour le coup.
    liquidsnake66 posted the 10/31/2018 at 10:14 AM
    Propre
    milk posted the 10/31/2018 at 10:18 AM
    biboys Crash et Spyro surtout.
    marchand2sable posted the 10/31/2018 at 10:20 AM
    Vivement comme a la bonne époque.
    marchand2sable posted the 10/31/2018 at 10:21 AM
    Biboys

    Retire FF VII c'est sur PS5 ça
    barrywhite posted the 10/31/2018 at 10:22 AM
    Hâte de voir ce que ça donne... sinon c'est quel studio qui le développe ?
    jenicris posted the 10/31/2018 at 10:22 AM
    marchand2sable pas le premier épisode.
    jenicris posted the 10/31/2018 at 10:24 AM
    barrywhite Other Ocean Interactive, avec d'anciens du premier Medievil.
    misterpixel posted the 10/31/2018 at 10:30 AM
    Impatient !
    rendan posted the 10/31/2018 at 10:40 AM
    ravyxxs posted the 10/31/2018 at 11:11 AM
    biboys kevisiano Ratchet m'a vite ennuyé, une fois fini j'étais le mec le plus heureux de l'Angleterre je pense à ce moment lool.
    minbox posted the 10/31/2018 at 11:12 AM
    kevisiano posted the 10/31/2018 at 11:19 AM
    ravyxxs Tu aimes rien hormis Persona 5 toi
    ravyxxs posted the 10/31/2018 at 11:23 AM
    kevisiano Je vais faire un NG+ du jeu MAIS de côté cet fois-ci. Il est juste excellent, hier j'ai fait le dernier boss et putain de merde la musique quoi, j'ai pris mon temps avec le boss. Je crois j'ai pas autant kiffer un combat depuis le boss de FF7, 8 et 6. Un pur kiffe ce jeu... Incroyable.
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/31/2018 at 11:32 AM
    Désolé de casser l'ambiance mais vous allez être refroidi !
    J'ai eu la chance de voir le trailer et j'ai pu chopper une image !

    Sony a été trop loin et a complètement changé le style de jeu

    http://goo.gl/images/QoCyjU

    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre