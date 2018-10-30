profile
Humble Bundle PS4 (10 € les 7 jeux / 13 € les 11 !)


Hop ! Un nouveau bundle THQ Nordic pour PS4, aucune précision si il faut obligatoirement un compte US

Pay $1 or More

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut (PS4)
Lock’s Quest (PS4)

Pay More than the Average

Black Mirror (PS4)
Destroy All Humans! 2 (PS2 on PS4)
The Dwarves (PS4)
Red Faction II (PS2 on PS4)
This is the Police (PS4)

Pay $15 or More

Battle Chasers: Nightwar (PS4)
Darksiders: Warmastered Edition (PS4)
Sine Mora EX (PS4)
Titan Quest (PS4)


https://www.humblebundle.com/games/thq-nordic-playstation-bundle-2


Source : https://gematsu.com/2018/10/humble-thq-nordic-playstation-bundle-2-includes-11-games-for-15
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/30/2018 at 08:53 PM by famimax
    comments (10)
    stardustx posted the 10/30/2018 at 08:54 PM
    pas besoin de compte US normalement ça marche sur les comptes européens pour une fois
    hyoga57 posted the 10/30/2018 at 09:02 PM
    stardustx Si tu achète le bundle, n'hésite pas à le dire si ça marche sur un compte Européen ?
    arquion posted the 10/30/2018 at 09:04 PM
    hyoga57 sur Dealabs ils ont précisé que ça fonctionne bien sur le store FR.
    stardustx posted the 10/30/2018 at 09:06 PM
    hyoga57 SIEE Countries (Europe, Australia, etc)

    *Note: Applies only to the Humble THQ Nordic Playstation Bundle 2.

    1) Australia

    2) New Zealand (This is the Police is not available in this country)

    3) Austria

    4) Bahrain

    5) Belgium

    6) Bulgaria

    7) Croatia

    Cyprus

    9) Czech Rep

    10) Denmark

    11) Finland

    12) France


    https://support.humblebundle.com/hc/en-us/articles/360010821134
    micablo posted the 10/30/2018 at 09:16 PM
    Rien que pour battle chasers et sine mora, ça vaut le coup!
    angelsduck posted the 10/30/2018 at 09:23 PM
    Ca fonctionne je l'ai pris et ça dl sur ma PS4 compte français
    battleburne posted the 10/30/2018 at 09:43 PM
    MERCI famimax famimax
    hyoga57 posted the 10/30/2018 at 10:23 PM
    arquion stardustx Merci pour la réponse...
    stardustx posted the 10/30/2018 at 10:51 PM
    hyoga57 de rien, c'est rare que leurs bundles console soient dispo pour les comptes EU, faut en profiter
    ritalix posted the 10/30/2018 at 11:08 PM
    dommage compte us sinon j'en aurais pris d'autres avant celui la
