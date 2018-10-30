Hop ! Un nouveau bundle THQ Nordic pour PS4, aucune précision si il faut obligatoirement un compte US
Pay $1 or More
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut (PS4)
Lock’s Quest (PS4)
Pay More than the Average
Black Mirror (PS4)
Destroy All Humans! 2 (PS2 on PS4)
The Dwarves (PS4)
Red Faction II (PS2 on PS4)
This is the Police (PS4)
Pay $15 or More
Battle Chasers: Nightwar (PS4)
Darksiders: Warmastered Edition (PS4)
Sine Mora EX (PS4)
Titan Quest (PS4)
*Note: Applies only to the Humble THQ Nordic Playstation Bundle 2.
1) Australia
2) New Zealand (This is the Police is not available in this country)
3) Austria
4) Bahrain
5) Belgium
6) Bulgaria
7) Croatia
Cyprus
9) Czech Rep
10) Denmark
11) Finland
12) France
