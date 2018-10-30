Pay $1 or More



Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut (PS4)

Lock’s Quest (PS4)



Pay More than the Average



Black Mirror (PS4)

Destroy All Humans! 2 (PS2 on PS4)

The Dwarves (PS4)

Red Faction II (PS2 on PS4)

This is the Police (PS4)



Pay $15 or More



Battle Chasers: Nightwar (PS4)

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition (PS4)

Sine Mora EX (PS4)

Titan Quest (PS4)

Hop ! Un nouveau bundle THQ Nordic pour PS4, aucune précision si il faut obligatoirement un compte USSource : https://gematsu.com/2018/10/humble-thq-nordic-playstation-bundle-2-includes-11-games-for-15