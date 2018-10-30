accueil
profile
248
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
83
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tuni
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 694
694
visites since opening : 540662
540662
tuni
> blog
Xbox BC : 4 Jeux du LOURD!
Castlevania Lords of Shadow
Catleniva Lords of Shadow 2
Casltevania Lords of Shadow Mirror of Fate HD
Just Cause
Rien que pour les Castlevania c'est exceptionnel (Surtout le 1er)
posted the 10/30/2018 at 04:07 PM by tuni
tuni
comments (19)
19
)
darksector
posted
the 10/30/2018 at 04:17 PM
Enfin les LoS !!!
link80
posted
the 10/30/2018 at 04:18 PM
Catleniva Lords of Shadow 2: pas du lourd
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 10/30/2018 at 04:19 PM
Enfin.
tuni
posted
the 10/30/2018 at 04:22 PM
link80
Qu'on aime ou pas, le fait d'avoir toute la collection "Lords of Shadow" rétrocompatible c'est du lourd.
ravyxxs
posted
the 10/30/2018 at 04:26 PM
En tant que fan de Castlevania, j'ai jamais voulu faire les opus 3D après les déception des versions N64, PS2 j'ai dit plus jamais. J'ai toujours été très curieux vis à vis des Los, le 2 a eu des critiques pas terrible si je me souviens bien. C'est con parce que ça m' intéresse quand même mais bon, la 3D dans Castlevania c'est plus que discutable.. En tout cas sympa pour les joueurs qui kiffe, peut être qu'un jour j'essaierai.
link80
posted
the 10/30/2018 at 04:28 PM
ravyxxs
à la limite, fais uniquement LOS 1 il était quand même sympa, l'ambiance, les décors la musique...
ootaniisensei
posted
the 10/30/2018 at 04:29 PM
ravyxxs
Rien en voir avec les merdes PS2 LoS, c'est du pur GoW like avec le lore de Castlevania, du tout bon
ravyxxs
posted
the 10/30/2018 at 04:31 PM
ootaniisensei
link80
OK je tiens en compte vos avis.
kinectical
posted
the 10/30/2018 at 04:31 PM
OMGGGGG jai demander pour ça ya deux semaine je suis aux anges
kinectical
posted
the 10/30/2018 at 04:38 PM
ravyxxs
le 1 est super bon vraiment je te le conseil le second est un peu trop comment dire...fourre tout je dirais mais il reste super agréable à jouer et juste pour son ambiance ça reste un jeu que tu devrai faire au moin une fois moi personnellement j’ai beaucouos aimer les deux
famimax
posted
the 10/30/2018 at 04:52 PM
Ah les Lords of Shadow ! Excellent !!! Pour le Just Cause 1 c'est la version 360 qui est retro, pas la version bobox ?
kevisiano
posted
the 10/30/2018 at 04:55 PM
ravyxxs
link80
sympa ? Je l'ai trouvé ouf fonce
ravyxxs
!
ootaniisensei
hyoga57
posted
the 10/30/2018 at 05:18 PM
ravyxxs
ootaniisensei
Mais ça va pas la tête ? Les Castlevania PS2 étaient très bons...
guiguif
posted
the 10/30/2018 at 05:27 PM
J'aurais bien aimé une vraie compile remasterisé pour cette trilogie la
ravyxxs
posted
the 10/30/2018 at 05:54 PM
hyoga57
Tu viens de me rendre aveugle lool, ils sont bon sans plus, pour moi, ils font pas honneur à la série. C'est pour dire j'ai plus roncé les épisodes DS que PS2, aussitôt fini aussitôt rayé lol, oui je rayais mes disques gravé
mad1
posted
the 10/30/2018 at 05:56 PM
Toujours pas de Ninja Gaiden 2
link80
posted
the 10/30/2018 at 06:03 PM
kevisiano
bon je l'ai beaucoup apprécié
c'est vrai.
Mais je ne préfère pas trop vendre du rêve.... comme LOS 2
kinectical
posted
the 10/30/2018 at 06:03 PM
mad1
j’ai penser exactement à la même chose après mon commentaire il me manque simplement ninja gaiden 2 et 3 et Max Payne 3 et ensuite tout mes jeux 360 sont rétro
infamousdvl
posted
the 10/30/2018 at 06:18 PM
Jet set radio future
