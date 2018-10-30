Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
name : Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : combat
link49
link49
Rumeur : Pas un mais deux Nintendo Direct le mois prochain
Nintendo


Voici une Rumeur autour de la Nintendo Switch :



En novembre, il devrait y avoir deux Nintendo Direct. On sait qu'il y en aura un le 01 novembre focalisé sur le jeu Super Smash Bros. Ultimate :



Reste à avoir quand tombera le deuxième...

Source : https://nintendosoup.com/rumor-there-could-be-two-nintendo-directs-in-november-2018/
    posted the 10/30/2018 at 02:10 PM by link49
    comments (22)
    ducknsexe posted the 10/30/2018 at 02:13 PM
    Nintendo se reveille , le malheur va s abattre sur les haters , bravo nintendo
    link49 posted the 10/30/2018 at 02:15 PM
    Ducknsexe

    Il est fort probable qu'on ait, si cela se concrétise, lors du deuxième Nintendo Direct ce qui nous attend en début d'année prochaine...
    xenofamicom posted the 10/30/2018 at 02:19 PM
    Et voilà notre casse-bonbons avec ses rumeurs de l'apocalypse...

    Même pas le temps d'être heureux pour le Direct qui vient d'être officialisé qu'il s'en va déjà attendre un autre...

    Les jeunes de nos jours
    itersky posted the 10/30/2018 at 02:20 PM
    40 minutes de ND sur Smash WTF, Curieux de voir ce qu'ils vont en faire, vu qu'ils ont déjà présenté la quasi-totalité des persos si on part du principe qu'il y en aura des surprises à ce niveau-là
    ducknsexe posted the 10/30/2018 at 02:20 PM
    link49 cela serais étonnant , sachant que maintenant nintendo fais toujours un gros Nintendo direct en janvier , celui qui nous attend en novembre devrais nous éclairer sur les futur DLC lors de leur session de questions/réponses faites aux actionnaires pour les résultats fiscaux .

    accroche toi sur ton siége nintendo va balancer du lourd
    link49 posted the 10/30/2018 at 02:21 PM
    Ducknsexe Ils ne pourront de toutes façons plus se focaliser sur les titres de 2018 je pense. Je les vois bien annoncé par exemple la date d'Animal Crossing sur Switch...
    ducknsexe posted the 10/30/2018 at 02:25 PM
    link49 Animal crossing je l avais oublié

    je sent venir une presentation de Métroid prime 4 pour 2019
    link49 posted the 10/30/2018 at 02:27 PM
    Ducknsexe Pour Metroid Prime 4, je pense plus aux VGA. A moins qu'ils choisissent de monter Bayonetta 3...
    ducknsexe posted the 10/30/2018 at 02:31 PM
    link49
    link49 posted the 10/30/2018 at 02:33 PM
    Ducknsexe Parce que pour Bayonetta 3, il serait quand même grand temps qu'il se bouge un peu...
    ducknsexe posted the 10/30/2018 at 02:36 PM
    link49 je pense qu il y a plus urgent que bayonetta 3 , j aimerais savoir ce que fou rétro studio qui font arme égal avec nintendo , imagine il montre un trailer du futur jeu de retro sur leur prochain N direct , ça serais un choc
    masharu posted the 10/30/2018 at 02:40 PM
    Demain Legendary Eirika dans Fire Emblem Heroes, et jeudi le Smash Bros Direct .
    link49 posted the 10/30/2018 at 02:47 PM
    Ducknsexe C'est vrai que Retro Studio est trop discret. Qu'ils annoncent Donkey Kong Country 4 sur Switch par exemple...
    fdestroyer posted the 10/30/2018 at 02:48 PM
    The Grinch Leak aurai bougé les choses? Ou ce direct était t'il prévu a cette date depuis le début?

    En tout cas je reste Team Real, et me réjouis énormement de ce direct!
    lastboss posted the 10/30/2018 at 02:49 PM
    Moins de Nintendo direct plus de jeux
    kidicarus posted the 10/30/2018 at 03:00 PM
    Un pour Pokemon et l'autre pour smash.
    Après fin janvier un direct pour l'année 2019
    link49 posted the 10/30/2018 at 03:04 PM
    Kidicarus Il me semble qu'il parleront de Pokemon Let's Go après le Direct de jeudi...
    kali posted the 10/30/2018 at 03:13 PM
    J'espère quand même autre chose qu'un nième DKC de la part de RS. Limite en tant que second projet mais on a besoin d'un jeu aussi ambitieux que la trilogie MP à l'époque.
    link49 posted the 10/30/2018 at 03:15 PM
    Kali Ou alors, une nouvelle licence, car à part la Saga Metroid Prime et Donkey Kong, je crois qu'ils ont rien fait d'autres...
    kali posted the 10/30/2018 at 03:22 PM
    link49 A mon grand regret
    link49 posted the 10/30/2018 at 03:25 PM
    Kali C'est clair. Personnellement, je les verrais bien sur un Opus de Kid Icarus sur Switch...
    wickette posted the 10/30/2018 at 03:26 PM
    C'est pas trop tôt le reveil...bon 2019 sera peut-être mieux que prévu ?


    Ce sera fin novembre le direct normal de ce que j'ai lu (genre 20-30)
