Concrete Genie
4
name : Concrete Genie
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Pixelopus
genre : action-aventure
kurosama
kurosama
kurosama > blog
Concrete Genie : La créativité au cœur du gameplay
Hello,je ne sais pas si la vidéo a deja été postée,voici donc du gameplay sur ce superbe jeu Ps4.

    posted the 10/30/2018 at 04:31 AM by kurosama
    comments (2)
    derno posted the 10/30/2018 at 06:07 AM
    ça me fait comme les jeux media molecule, trop hypster pour moi^^
    popomolos posted the 10/30/2018 at 06:41 AM
    dommage qu'il va faire un flop car on a besoin de jeux comme ça
