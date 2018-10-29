ROCKSTAR GAMES
Red Dead Redemption 2
22
name : Red Dead Redemption 2
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One
leonr4
leonr4
Red Dead Redemption II : Screens PS4 Pro










































J'espère que Rockstar va intégrer un vrai mode photo.

    posted the 10/29/2018 at 10:27 PM by leonr4
    comments (3)
    jeanouillz posted the 10/29/2018 at 10:36 PM
    Je préfèrerais qu'ils mettent en place un vrai gameplay mais bon chacun ses priorités
    ravyxxs posted the 10/29/2018 at 10:48 PM
    Je suis pas pressé du tout, si patch il y a, tant mieux, sinon c'est sur X que ça se passera.
    kira93 posted the 10/29/2018 at 11:05 PM
    jeanouillz

    Faudrai que Rockstar revoit le gameplay car depuis GTA IV on commence à tourner en rond niveau Gameplay et lui prend un sacré coup .

    Monde ouvert gigantesque ? sa fait frissonner certain mais pas moi .
