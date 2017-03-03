Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
link49
IGN : Le classement des 25 meilleurs jeux de la Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information concernant la Nintendo Switch :



Place maintenant au classement :

25 - Blossom Tales
24 - Kirby Star Allies
23 - Super Mario Party



22 - Puyo Puyo Tetris
21 - Into the Breach
20 - Captain Toad
19 - Minecraft
18 - Hollow Knight
17 - Night in the Woods
16 - Shovel Knight
15 - Overcooked 2
14 - Octopath Traveler



13 - Skyrim
12 - Fortnite
11 - Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate



10 - Xenoblade Chronicles 2



9 - Stardew Valley
8 - Mario + Rabbids
7 - Dead Cells
6 - Celeste
5 - Steamworld Dig 2
4 - Splatoon 2



3 - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe



2 - Super Mario Odyssey



1 - The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild



Reste à voir si les jeux Pokemon Let's Go et Super Smash Bros. Ultimate intégreront cette liste plus tard...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/ign-25-best-nintendo-switch-games-fall-2018-update.77272/
    tags :
    posted the 10/27/2018 at 04:36 PM by link49
    comments (13)
    birmou posted the 10/27/2018 at 04:44 PM
    17/25
    k1fry posted the 10/27/2018 at 04:48 PM
    Hollow Knight/Tropical Freeze méritent leurs places dans le top (3 pour moi) 5 facile. On sait sur quoi ils ce sont appuyés pour faire ce classement ?
    gat posted the 10/27/2018 at 04:48 PM
    Je pense que la console a obtenu le meilleur titre de sa carrière à son lancement.
    maxleresistant posted the 10/27/2018 at 04:49 PM
    gat vu le peu d'ambition que montre déjà Nintendo depuis 1 an. Je pense que oui.
    olimar59 posted the 10/27/2018 at 04:55 PM
    k1fry comme toi
    smokeboom posted the 10/27/2018 at 04:57 PM
    Octopath mériterait d'être beaucoup plus haut.
    ducknsexe posted the 10/27/2018 at 04:59 PM
    Arms mériterait aussi d être dans ce classement, c est une pépite.
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/27/2018 at 05:00 PM
    gat
    Grave, depuis zelda y a rien eu d'exceptionnel (des trucs bons oui mais pas exceptionnel)
    k1fry posted the 10/27/2018 at 05:03 PM
    gat,

    Moi je ne pense pas, malgré ses qualités énormes y'a matière à faire vraiment mieux (scénario, bestiaire, sanctuaires/donjons, exploration sous-marine par exemple) au moins dans sa suite notamment parce qu'ils ont construit une belle base. On peut s'attendre à ce que la suite sorte sur Switch.

    J'mets une pièce sur Bayonetta 3, le projet de Retro Studios et MP4 également.
    coco98bis posted the 10/27/2018 at 05:04 PM
    gat k1fry Le prochain Zelda 3D sur Switch, tout simplement.
    spilner posted the 10/27/2018 at 05:26 PM
    Gat
    Et c’est un jeu Wii U
    ravyxxs posted the 10/27/2018 at 05:38 PM
    Ma pauvre switch qui prend la poussière...
    kuriringk posted the 10/27/2018 at 05:39 PM
    Vivement :

    Bayonetta 3
    Metroid Prime 4
    Le nouveau RPG de Monolith
    Luigi's Mansion 2
    Smash Ultimate
    Pokémon 2019
    Le nouveau Zelda
    Un nouveau Mario (Odyssey 2 ?)
