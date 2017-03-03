Nintendo Switch
Voici une Information concernant la Nintendo Switch :
Place maintenant au classement :
25 - Blossom Tales
24 - Kirby Star Allies
23 - Super Mario Party
22 - Puyo Puyo Tetris
21 - Into the Breach
20 - Captain Toad
19 - Minecraft
18 - Hollow Knight
17 - Night in the Woods
16 - Shovel Knight
15 - Overcooked 2
14 - Octopath Traveler
13 - Skyrim
12 - Fortnite
11 - Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
10 - Xenoblade Chronicles 2
9 - Stardew Valley
8 - Mario + Rabbids
7 - Dead Cells
6 - Celeste
5 - Steamworld Dig 2
4 - Splatoon 2
3 - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
2 - Super Mario Odyssey
1 - The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
Reste à voir si les jeux Pokemon Let's Go et Super Smash Bros. Ultimate intégreront cette liste plus tard...
Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/ign-25-best-nintendo-switch-games-fall-2018-update.77272/
posted the 10/27/2018 at 04:36 PM by link49
Grave, depuis zelda y a rien eu d'exceptionnel (des trucs bons oui mais pas exceptionnel)
Moi je ne pense pas, malgré ses qualités énormes y'a matière à faire vraiment mieux (scénario, bestiaire, sanctuaires/donjons, exploration sous-marine par exemple) au moins dans sa suite notamment parce qu'ils ont construit une belle base. On peut s'attendre à ce que la suite sorte sur Switch.
J'mets une pièce sur Bayonetta 3, le projet de Retro Studios et MP4 également.
Et c’est un jeu Wii U
Bayonetta 3
Metroid Prime 4
Le nouveau RPG de Monolith
Luigi's Mansion 2
Smash Ultimate
Pokémon 2019
Le nouveau Zelda
Un nouveau Mario (Odyssey 2 ?)