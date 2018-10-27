Coucou...
Days Gone
42
name : Days Gone
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Bend
genre : action
kurosama
kurosama
kurosama > blog
Encore du Gameplay pour Days Gone
    posted the 10/27/2018 at 10:29 AM by kurosama
    comments (5)
    kaiden posted the 10/27/2018 at 10:35 AM
    Je kiff toujours l'ambiance et le jeu bien que qu'il soit pour certain du deja vu mais l'ambiance et l'histoire semble etre au top
    misterpixel posted the 10/27/2018 at 10:35 AM
    Putain encore et encore et encore et encore la même séquence, c'est lassant à force.
    kurosama posted the 10/27/2018 at 10:38 AM
    kaiden ouep pareil
    gamerdome posted the 10/27/2018 at 10:40 AM
    J'adore ce principe de fuite en avant poursuivi par la horde, vivement !!!
    ravyxxs posted the 10/27/2018 at 10:42 AM
    misterpixel Bah c'est normal, on présente une nouvelle phase dans des salons où spécial occasion, sinon ça passe innapercu. Spiderman c'était pareil un moment.
