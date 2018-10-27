accueil
Coucou...
Days Gone
PlayStation 4
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Sony Bend
action
Encore du Gameplay pour Days Gone
kurosama
kaiden
the 10/27/2018 at 10:35 AM
Je kiff toujours l'ambiance et le jeu bien que qu'il soit pour certain du deja vu mais l'ambiance et l'histoire semble etre au top
misterpixel
the 10/27/2018 at 10:35 AM
Putain encore et encore et encore et encore la même séquence, c'est lassant à force.
kurosama
the 10/27/2018 at 10:38 AM
kaiden
ouep pareil
gamerdome
the 10/27/2018 at 10:40 AM
J'adore ce principe de fuite en avant poursuivi par la horde, vivement !!!
ravyxxs
the 10/27/2018 at 10:42 AM
misterpixel
Bah c'est normal, on présente une nouvelle phase dans des salons où spécial occasion, sinon ça passe innapercu. Spiderman c'était pareil un moment.
