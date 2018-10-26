profile
Red Dead Redemption 2
28
Likes
Likers
name : Red Dead Redemption 2
platform : Xbox One
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
gat
122
Likes
Likers
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1951
visites since opening : 2200474
gat > blog
[BON PLAN] One X + FH4-FM7 + RDR II + BO IIII = 480€

Bon WE les copains.


Cdiscount - https://www.cdiscount.com/jeux-pc-video-console/consoles/xbox-one-x-1-to-forza-red-dead-redemption-2-ca/f-1033917-bunxboxrdr16.html?awc=6948_1540575414_14c3ce12fff9692b6ec95a0d10a1cd1c&refer=zanoxpb&cid=affil&cm_mmc=zanoxpb-_-269979
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/26/2018 at 05:40 PM by gat
    comments (13)
    birmou posted the 10/26/2018 at 05:45 PM
    C'est presque un Brack Friday Bunduru
    arquion posted the 10/26/2018 at 05:47 PM
    Pendant peu de temps, sur le site Micromania, la One X + RDR 2 passait à 345€.
    gat posted the 10/26/2018 at 05:51 PM
    arquion C'était une erreur je crois.
    ktraxxx posted the 10/26/2018 at 05:55 PM
    lol le gif d'hot shot 2 . sinon moi j'ai eu le même pack mais avec fifa 19 et pubg pour 449 € . dommage
    arquion posted the 10/26/2018 at 05:56 PM
    gat il me semble que plusieurs personnes ont pu retirer leur console en magasin.
    arquion posted the 10/26/2018 at 05:58 PM
    Après, comme la Next gen, c'est entre 1an et demi et 2an, je ne sais pas si c'est encore valable de prendre une One X (ou une Pro) maintenant...
    misterpixel posted the 10/26/2018 at 06:02 PM
    Wtf le pack
    gat posted the 10/26/2018 at 06:04 PM
    arquion L'affaire en or putain.
    ravyxxs posted the 10/26/2018 at 06:04 PM
    arquion J'en parlais hier avec Kevisiano, compliqué la décision à l'aube de la next gen.
    gat posted the 10/26/2018 at 06:07 PM
    ravyxxs Après, si on doit toujours attendre "mieux", on achètera jamais rien.
    mad1 posted the 10/26/2018 at 06:09 PM
    gat Payer 480€, alors qu'il y a de nouvelles consoles dans deux ans c'est une affaire en or?
    gat posted the 10/26/2018 at 06:10 PM
    mad1 Je parlais de l'offre à 350 avec RDR II.
    mad1 posted the 10/26/2018 at 06:15 PM
    gat Ah ok sorry!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre