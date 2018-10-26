accueil
10 / 08 / 2016
profile
28
Likes
Likers
name :
Red Dead Redemption 2
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Take Two Interactive
developer :
Rockstar Games
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
122
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
freematt
,
heracles
,
trungz
,
x1x2
,
foxstep
,
chester
,
e3payne
,
kyogamer
,
binou87
,
strifedcloud
,
playstation2008
,
docbrown
,
carapuce
,
kisukesan
,
gallagher
,
aiolia081
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
ootaniisensei
,
sorow
,
neokogami
,
hyoga57
,
minx
,
docteurdeggman
,
yogfei
,
kurosama
,
lordguyver
,
kayama
,
stardustx
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
spawnini
,
kamikaze1985
,
torotoro59
,
suzukube
,
anakaris
,
voxen
,
60teraflops
,
archesstat
,
diablass59
,
ravyxxs
,
darksly
,
iglou
,
leonr4
,
shanks
,
milo42
,
iglooo
,
sonilka
,
leblogdeshacka
,
seriously
,
gantzeur
,
terminator
,
smashfan
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
niveforever
,
kenpokan
,
shiroyashagin
,
poey3
,
eldren
,
tuni
,
sora78
,
arngrim
,
kikibearentongues
,
segata
,
goldmen33
,
racsnk
,
shiranui
,
krash
,
edgar
,
kaiden
,
neckbreaker71
,
plasmide
,
sephiroth07
,
monkeydluffy
,
musm
,
koopa
,
darkfoxx
,
shambala93
,
kabuki
,
liquidus
,
barberousse
,
kerochan
,
hasselhoff
,
soma67
,
lordkupo
,
angelcloud
,
licran
,
nindo64
,
samsuki
,
kwathor
,
cb
,
icebergbrulant
,
giusnake
,
rayzorx09
,
leonard
,
oenomaus
,
cort
,
thor
,
rixlos
,
jozen15
,
eldrick
,
xxxxxx0
,
marchand2sable
,
lexiz
,
corrin
,
raph64
,
kali
,
topmmorpg
,
fandenutella
,
snowbell
,
negan
,
killia
,
onykarts
,
kevisiano
,
fred0978
,
siil
,
osiris
,
awamy02
,
gaunt
,
walterwhite
articles :
1951
visites since opening :
2200474
gat
> blog
[BON PLAN] One X + FH4-FM7 + RDR II + BO IIII = 480€
Bon WE les copains.
Cdiscount
-
https://www.cdiscount.com/jeux-pc-video-console/consoles/xbox-one-x-1-to-forza-red-dead-redemption-2-ca/f-1033917-bunxboxrdr16.html?awc=6948_1540575414_14c3ce12fff9692b6ec95a0d10a1cd1c&refer=zanoxpb&cid=affil&cm_mmc=zanoxpb-_-269979
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/26/2018 at 05:40 PM by
gat
comments (
13
)
birmou
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 05:45 PM
C'est presque un Brack Friday Bunduru
arquion
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 05:47 PM
Pendant peu de temps, sur le site Micromania, la One X + RDR 2 passait à 345€.
gat
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 05:51 PM
arquion
C'était une erreur je crois.
ktraxxx
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 05:55 PM
lol le gif d'hot shot 2 . sinon moi j'ai eu le même pack mais avec fifa 19 et pubg pour 449 € . dommage
arquion
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 05:56 PM
gat
il me semble que plusieurs personnes ont pu retirer leur console en magasin.
arquion
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 05:58 PM
Après, comme la Next gen, c'est entre 1an et demi et 2an, je ne sais pas si c'est encore valable de prendre une One X (ou une Pro) maintenant...
misterpixel
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 06:02 PM
Wtf le pack
gat
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 06:04 PM
arquion
L'affaire en or putain.
ravyxxs
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 06:04 PM
arquion
J'en parlais hier avec
Kevisiano
, compliqué la décision à l'aube de la next gen.
gat
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 06:07 PM
ravyxxs
Après, si on doit toujours attendre "mieux", on achètera jamais rien.
mad1
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 06:09 PM
gat
Payer 480€, alors qu'il y a de nouvelles consoles dans deux ans c'est une affaire en or?
gat
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 06:10 PM
mad1
Je parlais de l'offre à 350 avec RDR II.
mad1
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 06:15 PM
gat
Ah ok sorry!
