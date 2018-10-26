accueil
name :
Red Dead Redemption 2
Xbox One
Xbox One
editor :
Take Two Interactive
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games
genre :
action-aventure
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 4
Voilà pourquoi ce jeu est le GOTY
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/26/2018 at 04:30 PM by
diablo
comments (
17
)
milk
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 04:33 PM
Fail.
vfries
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 04:33 PM
404
kikoo31
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 04:34 PM
diablo
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 04:34 PM
vous voyez pas le gif ?
https://im4.ezgif.com/tmp/ezgif-4-a6e5e2f42cd2.gif
milk
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 04:35 PM
Refail
diablo
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 04:36 PM
milk
Bizzare je le vois moi
kikoo31
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 04:37 PM
change d'hebergeur d image
hanzocelot
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 04:37 PM
Ce fail des enfers
diablo
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 04:40 PM
hanzocelot
C'est pas un fail je le voyais très bien le gif après il était peut-être pas compatible avec vos appareils sorry
artemico
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 04:40 PM
Je le vois
idd
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 04:45 PM
lol, avec un coup comme ça et on a le 1er paraplégique de l'histoire des jeux vidéos
diablo
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 04:48 PM
idd
ça m'a tué Arthur qui dit " Oh Shit "
aym
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 04:51 PM
J'ai vu ça
.
https://youtu.be/o9hnEbHmguw
gat
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 05:10 PM
Excellent.
idd
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 05:15 PM
diablo
leoziris
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 05:44 PM
icebergbrulant
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 06:09 PM
Un coup de sabot, c'est beau !
https://youtu.be/o9hnEbHmguw