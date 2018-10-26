profile
Red Dead Redemption 2
28
Likes
Likers
name : Red Dead Redemption 2
platform : Xbox One
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
diablo
25
Likes
Likers
diablo
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 329
visites since opening : 402374
diablo > blog
Voilà pourquoi ce jeu est le GOTY


    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/26/2018 at 04:30 PM by diablo
    comments (17)
    milk posted the 10/26/2018 at 04:33 PM
    Fail.
    vfries posted the 10/26/2018 at 04:33 PM
    404
    kikoo31 posted the 10/26/2018 at 04:34 PM
    diablo posted the 10/26/2018 at 04:34 PM
    vous voyez pas le gif ? https://im4.ezgif.com/tmp/ezgif-4-a6e5e2f42cd2.gif
    milk posted the 10/26/2018 at 04:35 PM
    Refail
    diablo posted the 10/26/2018 at 04:36 PM
    milk Bizzare je le vois moi
    kikoo31 posted the 10/26/2018 at 04:37 PM
    change d'hebergeur d image
    hanzocelot posted the 10/26/2018 at 04:37 PM
    Ce fail des enfers
    diablo posted the 10/26/2018 at 04:40 PM
    hanzocelot C'est pas un fail je le voyais très bien le gif après il était peut-être pas compatible avec vos appareils sorry
    artemico posted the 10/26/2018 at 04:40 PM
    Je le vois
    idd posted the 10/26/2018 at 04:45 PM
    lol, avec un coup comme ça et on a le 1er paraplégique de l'histoire des jeux vidéos
    diablo posted the 10/26/2018 at 04:48 PM
    idd ça m'a tué Arthur qui dit " Oh Shit "
    aym posted the 10/26/2018 at 04:51 PM
    J'ai vu ça .

    https://youtu.be/o9hnEbHmguw
    gat posted the 10/26/2018 at 05:10 PM
    Excellent.
    idd posted the 10/26/2018 at 05:15 PM
    diablo
    leoziris posted the 10/26/2018 at 05:44 PM
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/26/2018 at 06:09 PM
    Un coup de sabot, c'est beau !

    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre