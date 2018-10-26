accueil
foxstep
Enter The Fox
foxstep
articles : 1729
1729
visites since opening : 2033143
2033143
foxstep
> blog
Dead Or Alive 6: Christie bientot dévoilé + Premier Screen
Apparemment lle sera dévoilé pendant la PGW
Foxstep
tags :
doa
christie
first look
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/26/2018 at 03:16 PM by
foxstep
comments (
3
)
xenofamicom
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 03:22 PM
J'ai cru comprendre qu'elle serai dévoilée en même temps que Lisa et Kokoro (selon une interview du producteur du jeu!)
Après, c'est le genre de jeu que j'aimerai prendre day one, mais Tecmo va tellement nous la mettre profond avec des DLC dans tout les sens...
nicolasgourry
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 03:26 PM
J'aimerais un "Dead or Alive : Dimensions 2" sur Switch.
thor
posted
the 10/26/2018 at 03:32 PM
Now we're talking
