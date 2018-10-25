profile
leoziris
48
Likes
Likers
leoziris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 423
visites since opening : 339581
leoziris > blog
all
Le psvr tire la syren d'alarme.
Le 6 novembre sortira Syren sur psvr , et perso j'accroche à mord .
Le survival horror c'est vraiment le genre par excellence de la vr .
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/25/2018 at 06:33 PM by leoziris
    comments (6)
    misterpixel posted the 10/25/2018 at 06:35 PM
    Ça se joue avec les Move ?
    gat posted the 10/25/2018 at 06:38 PM
    shincloud C'est pour toi.
    leoziris posted the 10/25/2018 at 06:40 PM
    Je pense que oui mais rien n'est préciser, mais au vue de la vidéo il semblerait.
    minbox posted the 10/25/2018 at 06:46 PM
    Sinon toujours pas de date pour Starchild sur PSVR ?
    La démo était top mais depuis plus rien.
    tolgafury posted the 10/25/2018 at 07:26 PM
    minbox C'est pour 2019 Starchild je crois. Sony l'a annoncé comme pour Blood & Truth.
    minbox posted the 10/25/2018 at 07:30 PM
    tolgafury ah j'ai vraiment hâte, merci pour l'info
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre