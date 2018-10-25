accueil
profile
RYO SAEBA et KENSHIRO dans Jump Force
Le Ryo du film live FR
A Paris en plus wtf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0Vysf_qaf4
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/25/2018 at 02:20 PM by
aleas
comments (
9
)
shinz0
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 02:23 PM
Philippe Lacheau
aleas
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 02:24 PM
shinz0
choroq
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 02:24 PM
Que de nostalgie, le japon réunie dans une cartouche. Bientôt on va avoir un jeu avec les 5000 persos les plus populaires de tout les temps.
koji
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 02:25 PM
c'est laid mais ptin je vais craquer je grois.
evilchris
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 03:04 PM
Du cou p à 10 balles pourquoi pas...
nooboon
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 03:06 PM
Ryo Saeba
dude85
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 03:12 PM
Perso charismatique au possible.
Graphisme qui ne lui rend pas justice.
Envie de craquer... Mais on attendra de le trouver dans un bac en solde.
Pour le moment...
dizzy976
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 03:22 PM
OMG Ryo Saeba
C'est bon j'achète !
alucard13
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 03:24 PM
si y a kenshiro il faut qu'il y ait rei
