RYO SAEBA et KENSHIRO dans Jump Force




Le Ryo du film live FR
A Paris en plus wtf


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0Vysf_qaf4
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/25/2018 at 02:20 PM by aleas
    comments (9)
    shinz0 posted the 10/25/2018 at 02:23 PM
    Philippe Lacheau
    aleas posted the 10/25/2018 at 02:24 PM
    shinz0
    choroq posted the 10/25/2018 at 02:24 PM
    Que de nostalgie, le japon réunie dans une cartouche. Bientôt on va avoir un jeu avec les 5000 persos les plus populaires de tout les temps.
    koji posted the 10/25/2018 at 02:25 PM
    c'est laid mais ptin je vais craquer je grois.
    evilchris posted the 10/25/2018 at 03:04 PM
    Du cou p à 10 balles pourquoi pas...
    nooboon posted the 10/25/2018 at 03:06 PM
    Ryo Saeba
    dude85 posted the 10/25/2018 at 03:12 PM
    Perso charismatique au possible.
    Graphisme qui ne lui rend pas justice.
    Envie de craquer... Mais on attendra de le trouver dans un bac en solde.

    Pour le moment...
    dizzy976 posted the 10/25/2018 at 03:22 PM
    OMG Ryo Saeba C'est bon j'achète !
    alucard13 posted the 10/25/2018 at 03:24 PM
    si y a kenshiro il faut qu'il y ait rei
