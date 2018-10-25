Novembre sera l'occasion pour Sony de balancer 16 nouveaux titres dans sa gamme Playstation Hits, ces editions "Platinum" a 20 euros (et qui sont souvent vendu par 2 a 30 euros sur Fnac).
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Until Dawn
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Need for Speed Rivals
- UFC 2
- Need for Speed
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition
- Dying Light: The Following
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- Mortal Kombat X
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
- Battlefield Hardline
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
Et pas que des hits
Apres Until Dawn et Drake Collection c'est pas excessif je pense