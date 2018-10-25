profile
Jeux Vidéo
248
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
169
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4320
visites since opening : 5209021
guiguif > blog
all
Sony: 16 nouveaux jeux "Playstations Hits" le mois prochains


Novembre sera l'occasion pour Sony de balancer 16 nouveaux titres dans sa gamme Playstation Hits, ces editions "Platinum" a 20 euros (et qui sont souvent vendu par 2 a 30 euros sur Fnac).


- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Until Dawn
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Need for Speed Rivals
- UFC 2
- Need for Speed
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition
- Dying Light: The Following
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- Mortal Kombat X
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
- Battlefield Hardline
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
https://blog.us.playstation.com/2018/10/25/new-games-join-the-playstation-hits-lineup-november-2/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/25/2018 at 02:01 PM by guiguif
    comments (9)
    anakaris posted the 10/25/2018 at 02:13 PM
    Des jeux que je trouve déjà pour la plupart à moins de 30€, fdp compris sur Cdiscount. Depuis deux ans, au moins. (voir même bien pire pour des daubes genre Battlefield Hardline). Merci quand même Sony.
    gareauxloups posted the 10/25/2018 at 02:14 PM
    Presque 90% de jeux tiers, quand même...
    Et pas que des hits
    eldrick posted the 10/25/2018 at 02:18 PM
    Until dawn pouvait déjà être trouvé a 8$ et la plupart des jeux ne sont pas spécialement intéressant dans tous les cas .
    negan posted the 10/25/2018 at 02:19 PM
    anakaris Pire dans le cas de certains genre Mordor il l'ont vendu au moins 5 fois en dema a 7e en GOTY.

    Apres Until Dawn et Drake Collection c'est pas excessif je pense
    iglooo posted the 10/25/2018 at 02:24 PM
    Ca donne vraiment envie... Ou pas
    anakaris posted the 10/25/2018 at 02:30 PM
    negan peu importe ça pue déjà depuis des lustres le fond de bac à soldes de chez Aldi, entre les fleurs en plastique et les déodorants bon marché.
    kalas28 posted the 10/25/2018 at 03:00 PM
    enfin mordor à un bon prix vivement
    infamousdvl posted the 10/25/2018 at 03:09 PM
    Je comprend pas trop PLAYSTATION hits c'est pas censé etre des jeux PLAYSTATION ONLY ??
    guiguif posted the 10/25/2018 at 03:22 PM
    infamousdvl Nop meme sur les anciennes gens ce n'etait pas le cas
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre