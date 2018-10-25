Novembre sera l'occasion pour Sony de balancer 16 nouveaux titres dans sa gamme Playstation Hits, ces editions "Platinum" a 20 euros (et qui sont souvent vendu par 2 a 30 euros sur Fnac).- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection- Until Dawn- Batman: Arkham Knight- Need for Speed Rivals- UFC 2- Need for Speed- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition- Dying Light: The Following- Lego Marvel Super Heroes- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair- Mortal Kombat X- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends- Battlefield Hardline- Dragon Age: Inquisition