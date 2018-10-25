profile
La version feminine de Iori Yagami debarquera en DLC dans SNK Heroine, mais pas que puisque le vrai Iori sera aussi dispo mais avec son costume de fille.

    posted the 10/25/2018 at 01:45 PM by guiguif
    jigokunobara posted the 10/25/2018 at 01:49 PM
    Miss X
    alfb posted the 10/25/2018 at 01:53 PM
    C'est d'un ridicule ce jeu...
    i8 posted the 10/25/2018 at 01:58 PM
    evilchris posted the 10/25/2018 at 01:58 PM
    ce massacre... ils feraient mieux de s'activer sur le prochain samurai shodown qui lui à l'air
    milk posted the 10/25/2018 at 01:59 PM
    Horrible j ai faillit gerber
    kurosama posted the 10/25/2018 at 02:01 PM
    Mais pourquoi Mr Snk?pourquoi.?
    e3ologue posted the 10/25/2018 at 02:08 PM
    Rien de bien nouveau cette double identité existe depuis presque 20 ans
    grasdouble posted the 10/25/2018 at 02:11 PM
    Calmez vous les gars, c'est qu'une référence au boss de fin de SNK Gals' Fighters
    ramses posted the 10/25/2018 at 02:16 PM
    ca sert a quoi ce jeu?
    neoaxle posted the 10/25/2018 at 02:20 PM
    Arf comment tuer le charisme d'un personnage.......
    raioh posted the 10/25/2018 at 02:24 PM
    Les gens qui découvrent ce perso en 2018
    kibix971 posted the 10/25/2018 at 02:31 PM
    plus on en voit et moins ça donne envie...

    Pourtant vu l'idée de base de faire un jeu centré sur les filles de SNK (et des version féminines de certains perso masculins, avec un bon design, pas comme celui de la vidéo) ça aurait pu donner quelques choses d'intéressant si ils étaient pas parti dans un délire girly à la japonaise.
    blur0d posted the 10/25/2018 at 02:37 PM
    Oh non merde !
    victorsagat posted the 10/25/2018 at 02:54 PM
    Incroyable de faire tapiner comme ça les perso qu'on a admirer et avec qui on a grandit sérieux
    alucard13 posted the 10/25/2018 at 02:57 PM
    kurosama jigokunobara alfb victorsagat blur0d déjà apparu dans SNK GAL donc rien de choquant https://snk.fandom.com/wiki/Miss_X
    evilchris posted the 10/25/2018 at 03:03 PM
    raioh alucard13 de mémoire dans snk gals c'était iori déguisé mais sans nibards
    zekk posted the 10/25/2018 at 03:15 PM
    Pour le coup ça me fait rien on dirait un manga des années 90
    alfb posted the 10/25/2018 at 03:20 PM
    alucard13 Je parle du jeu pas du perso.Puis il est apparu dans 2 ou 3 jeux dont 2 en arrière plan c'est pas comme si le perso était connu de tous les joueurs et dans chacun des KOF.C'est pas un Rugal ou un Goenitz non plus.
    citer un membre