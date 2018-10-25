accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4320
4320
visites since opening :
5209022
5209022
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
SNK Heroine: Apres Terry Bogard voici Iori Yagami
La version feminine de Iori Yagami debarquera en DLC dans SNK Heroine, mais pas que puisque le vrai Iori sera aussi dispo mais avec son costume de fille.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/25/2018 at 01:45 PM by
guiguif
guiguif
comments (
18
)
18
)
jigokunobara
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 01:49 PM
Miss X
alfb
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 01:53 PM
C'est d'un ridicule ce jeu...
i8
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 01:58 PM
evilchris
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 01:58 PM
ce massacre...
ils feraient mieux de s'activer sur le prochain samurai shodown qui lui à l'air
milk
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 01:59 PM
Horrible j ai faillit gerber
kurosama
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 02:01 PM
Mais pourquoi Mr Snk?pourquoi.?
e3ologue
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 02:08 PM
Rien de bien nouveau cette double identité existe depuis presque 20 ans
grasdouble
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 02:11 PM
Calmez vous les gars, c'est qu'une référence au boss de fin de SNK Gals' Fighters
ramses
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 02:16 PM
ca sert a quoi ce jeu?
neoaxle
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 02:20 PM
Arf comment tuer le charisme d'un personnage.......
raioh
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 02:24 PM
Les gens qui découvrent ce perso en 2018
kibix971
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 02:31 PM
plus on en voit et moins ça donne envie...
Pourtant vu l'idée de base de faire un jeu centré sur les filles de SNK (
et des version féminines de certains perso masculins, avec un bon design, pas comme celui de la vidéo
) ça aurait pu donner quelques choses d'intéressant si ils étaient pas parti dans un délire girly à la japonaise.
blur0d
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 02:37 PM
Oh non merde !
victorsagat
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 02:54 PM
Incroyable de faire tapiner comme ça les perso qu'on a admirer et avec qui on a grandit sérieux
alucard13
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 02:57 PM
kurosama
jigokunobara
alfb
victorsagat
blur0d
déjà apparu dans SNK GAL donc rien de choquant
https://snk.fandom.com/wiki/Miss_X
evilchris
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 03:03 PM
raioh
alucard13
de mémoire dans snk gals c'était iori déguisé mais sans nibards
zekk
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 03:15 PM
Pour le coup ça me fait rien on dirait un manga des années 90
alfb
posted
the 10/25/2018 at 03:20 PM
alucard13
Je parle du jeu pas du perso.Puis il est apparu dans 2 ou 3 jeux dont 2 en arrière plan c'est pas comme si le perso était connu de tous les joueurs et dans chacun des KOF.C'est pas un Rugal ou un Goenitz non plus.
Pourtant vu l'idée de base de faire un jeu centré sur les filles de SNK (et des version féminines de certains perso masculins, avec un bon design, pas comme celui de la vidéo) ça aurait pu donner quelques choses d'intéressant si ils étaient pas parti dans un délire girly à la japonaise.