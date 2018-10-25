« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Yokaa-Laylee sur Nintendo 64 porté par Ubisoft...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=TH3-zmybtKM
    posted the 10/25/2018 at 12:35 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments
    onykarts posted the 10/25/2018 at 12:37 PM
    Le son du dialogue entre les personnages au début
    cail2 posted the 10/25/2018 at 01:02 PM
    Pourquoi "porté par Ubisoft" ?
    Si tu parles des downgrades, les autres font pareil hein...
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/25/2018 at 01:09 PM
    cail2 c'est juste une blague (même si c'est devenu presque automatique d'associer depuis quelques temps downgrade à Ubisoft, même si ça a toujours existé aussi chez les autres) pour ça que j'ai rajouté un gif pour dire que je me cache par honte.
