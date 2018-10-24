profile
Le Grand Bain - Critique 180s
Du Full Monthy à Française porté par un casting 5 étoiles !
Aussi rafraîchissant qu’une bonne baignade un samedi estival (c’est déjà si loin …)



Et vous, qu'en avez vous pensé ?
    posted the 10/24/2018 at 08:48 PM by wen180sec
    comments (2)
    quickbookssupport posted the 10/24/2018 at 09:01 PM
    hebuspsa posted the 10/24/2018 at 09:17 PM
    Merci pour ta critique. Cela fait quelques jours que je me tâte poiur le voir.
    Je vais sauter le pas
