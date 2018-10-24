accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
articles :
17233
visites since opening :
21858225
link49
> blog
SSB.U : Un Bundle Nintendo Switch vendu à plus de 1000$
Super Smash Bros
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Super Smash Bros. Ultimate :
Un vendeur a mis en vente sur eBay un Bundle Nintendo Switch à l'effigie du jeu, dont le lancement est prévu le 16 novembre. Malgré le prix élevé, le Bundle est parti à 1095 dollars.
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira lui le 07 décembre prochain...
Source :
https://gonintendo.com/stories/321084-smash-bros-ultimate-switch-bundle-being-auctioned-off-on-ebay
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/24/2018 at 06:07 PM by
link49
comments (
8
)
mrvince
posted
the 10/24/2018 at 06:08 PM
bloodborne
posted
the 10/24/2018 at 06:13 PM
Tellement osef
link49
posted
the 10/24/2018 at 06:14 PM
Je me contenterais de l'édition standard personnellement, même si ce Bundle me fait de l'œil...
chiotgamer
posted
the 10/24/2018 at 06:30 PM
Mais attends mais y'a qqun qui va jouer à Smash là dans peu de temps ?
Je veux des vidéos
Je veux des vidéos
shmawlk44
posted
the 10/24/2018 at 06:53 PM
chiotgamer
impossible version téléchargeable et le pack sera dans le commerce le 14 novembre donc 3 semaines avant la sortie
sonilka
posted
the 10/24/2018 at 06:58 PM
Surement un abruti qui a cru que le jeu préinstallé sur la console serait actif dès le lancement du bundle (soit 3 semaines avant la sortie du jeu). Il va être déçu
docteurdeggman
posted
the 10/24/2018 at 07:04 PM
Putain les gars qui achètent n'importe quoi à n'importe quel prix pour gratter quelques semaines
nmariodk
posted
the 10/24/2018 at 07:55 PM
docteurdeggman
je te vend the witcher 4, le meilleurs jeux de l'année 2025, sur ps5, fourni par doc du turfu, par contre la ps5 n'est pas fourni, prix : 100000€
