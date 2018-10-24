Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
name : Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : combat
link49
link49
SSB.U : Un Bundle Nintendo Switch vendu à plus de 1000$
Super Smash Bros


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Super Smash Bros. Ultimate :



Un vendeur a mis en vente sur eBay un Bundle Nintendo Switch à l’effigie du jeu, dont le lancement est prévu le 16 novembre. Malgré le prix élevé, le Bundle est parti à 1095 dollars.



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira lui le 07 décembre prochain...

Source : https://gonintendo.com/stories/321084-smash-bros-ultimate-switch-bundle-being-auctioned-off-on-ebay
    posted the 10/24/2018 at 06:07 PM by link49
    comments (8)
    mrvince posted the 10/24/2018 at 06:08 PM
    bloodborne posted the 10/24/2018 at 06:13 PM
    Tellement osef
    link49 posted the 10/24/2018 at 06:14 PM
    Je me contenterais de l'édition standard personnellement, même si ce Bundle me fait de l’œil...
    chiotgamer posted the 10/24/2018 at 06:30 PM
    Mais attends mais y'a qqun qui va jouer à Smash là dans peu de temps ? Je veux des vidéos
    shmawlk44 posted the 10/24/2018 at 06:53 PM
    chiotgamer impossible version téléchargeable et le pack sera dans le commerce le 14 novembre donc 3 semaines avant la sortie
    sonilka posted the 10/24/2018 at 06:58 PM
    Surement un abruti qui a cru que le jeu préinstallé sur la console serait actif dès le lancement du bundle (soit 3 semaines avant la sortie du jeu). Il va être déçu
    docteurdeggman posted the 10/24/2018 at 07:04 PM
    Putain les gars qui achètent n'importe quoi à n'importe quel prix pour gratter quelques semaines
    nmariodk posted the 10/24/2018 at 07:55 PM
    docteurdeggman je te vend the witcher 4, le meilleurs jeux de l'année 2025, sur ps5, fourni par doc du turfu, par contre la ps5 n'est pas fourni, prix : 100000€
