name : Spider-Man
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Insomniac Games
genre : action
multiplayer : non
european release date : 09/07/2018
Spider-Man : Screenshots maison du DLC The Heist [SPOILERS]
Exclusivités PS4


Même si je l'ai trouvé un peu court, j'ai vraiment adoré cet épisode supplémentaire que nous a proposé Insomniac Games






































Et quelques Screenshots du jeu hors DLC :









    tags : spiderman dlc #teamfelicia
    posted the 10/24/2018 at 05:46 PM by sora78
    comments (6)
    gemini posted the 10/24/2018 at 05:56 PM
    Je vais me prendre le 1er DLC
    mwaka971 posted the 10/24/2018 at 05:58 PM
    Combien de temps pour plier à 100% ce dlc?
    sora78 posted the 10/24/2018 at 06:02 PM
    mwaka971 5 heures, c'est dans la moyenne des DLC habituels mais on a tellement envie d'en avoir plus avec Spidey ^^

    J'ai pris le Saison pass direct perso car le Disque + le Season Pass me revenaient à 65€

    Puis j'adore Felicia !!
    marcus62 posted the 10/24/2018 at 06:38 PM
    J'ai commencé le jeu il y a pas très longtemps, donc les DLC vont attendre
    yukilin posted the 10/24/2018 at 07:36 PM
    Pas encore pris le jeu. Je pense que pour les dlc je prendrais que ceux qui me plaisent vraiment comme celui là pour Felicia
    mwaka971 posted the 10/24/2018 at 07:47 PM
    sora78 ok merci de ton retour, j attendrais que tout soit sorti pour prendre le season pass
