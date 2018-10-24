« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Trine 4 prévu sur PC/PS4/XOne/Switch


"#Trine4 is coming to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC next year!"
"# Trine4 arrive sur PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch et PC l’année prochaine!"
https://twitter.com/Modus_Games/status/1055081583642849282

Site du jeu
    posted the 10/24/2018 at 01:13 PM by nicolasgourry
    edgar posted the 10/24/2018 at 01:24 PM
    C'est bon ça !
    serve posted the 10/24/2018 at 01:39 PM
    Cool mais bon je croise les doigts pour que le jeu colle plus à Trine 1 et 2.
