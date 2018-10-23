CN Play
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Xbox BC : 2 Nouveaux titres
Tropico 4
LEGO Star Wars 2 La Trilogie Originale

Sont maintenant rétrocompatibles
    posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:06 PM by tuni
    comments (7)
    kinectical posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:38 PM
    -_-“ ...et Max Payne 3 ces pour quand
    alexharris59 posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:40 PM
    Perso j'aimerais bien que les 3 Dead Rising 360 soient rétrocompatibles.
    spawnini posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:47 PM
    kinectical justement je l'ai trouvé pour 5€ en espérant qu'il le mette en dispo un jour
    kinectical posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:56 PM
    spawnini pareil acheter ya genre 2 mois à genre 8$ sur eBay j’ai la 360 mais j’ai jamais fini le jeu dans le temps de sa sorti et j’attend juste la rétro pour le commencer dans des bonne condition je suis en train de me faire crysis 2 et 3 et ces juste malade ce que là one x peut faire du bien à ces deux jeux 30fps stable ils sont vraiment plus intéressant à jouer dans ces condition (sans compter que jpeut avec un pad elite tout est plus agréable :lol )
    spawnini posted the 10/23/2018 at 05:02 PM
    kinectical moi j'avais commencé MaxPayne 3 en difficulté max mais j'ai galéré le premier niv donc mis de côté pour finalement jamais fait et revendu. Je l'ai trouve pas chère donc je l'ai repris en espérant pour les autres jeux que j'ai qui sont maintenant retro que celui-ci le soit
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 10/23/2018 at 05:26 PM
    J'attend toujours Binary domain,Tenchu Z,Hokuto musou 2,db raging blast 1,2,budokai hd,jet set radio future,dino crisis 3,cvs2,Max payne 1 2 3,castlevania los 1,2,blood omen 2,soul reaver,shadow of memories etc

    Quand je vois tropico qui est certe sympa ou un énième lego passer en prio pour la team xbox ça relève de l'imcompréhension.
    kinectical posted the 10/23/2018 at 05:35 PM
    hijikatamayora13 crysis 3 est rétro lol mais j’attend aussi les castlevania lors of shadow 1 et 2 ainsi que blood omen et legacy of kain sur one x avec le anhanced ça devrai être magnifique même pour des jeux Xbox original et jet set radio future aussi se serait bien de l’avoir
