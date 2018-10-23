accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
28
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
diablass59
,
vfries
,
link49
,
leblogdeshacka
,
eldren
,
minx
,
esets
,
espiondu69
,
mad1
,
cort
,
chester
,
torotoro59
,
shanks
,
musicallyhack
,
kali
,
mickurt
,
rockin
,
e3payne
,
onykarts
,
raph64
,
diablo
,
kurosama
,
walterwhite
,
kamikaze1985
,
jozen15
,
axlenz
,
spawl
,
wadewilson
name :
Red Dead Redemption 2
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Take Two Interactive
developer :
Rockstar Games
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
407
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
lemillion
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
boby3600
,
koriyu
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
link80
,
styxgaming
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
niveforever
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
hasselhoff
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
slyder
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
onykarts
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
escobar
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
nihv
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
lunaya
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
danceterialg
,
facaw
,
gareauxloups
,
sylphide
,
osiris
,
driver
,
husotsuki
,
romgamer6859
,
ouroboros4
,
narustorm
,
shmawlk44
,
darkxehanort94
,
sultano
,
fuji
,
djayce
,
kuriringk
,
dastukiim
,
sorakairi86
,
ekibyo
,
shuusaku
,
ryadr
,
bustadu95
,
airzoom
,
warminos
,
zobiwan83
,
calishnikov
,
dreamcast
,
kikoo31
,
tenebrae
,
narukamisan
,
shigeryu
,
matzel
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
cyr
,
neclord83
,
waralex
,
sonic2903
,
finalyoz
,
mystic
,
chinoismasque
,
administrateur
,
starman
,
xxther3dxx
,
link571
,
mtkaragorn
,
lazzaroxx
,
zelda59279
,
ioop
,
tzine
,
wazaaabi
,
allan333
,
neoriku13
,
kidicarus
,
micablo
,
rulian
,
onypsis
,
bariste
,
monz666
,
neolex59
,
lefab88
,
pillsofdeath
,
ocarinak
,
papichampote
,
kurorolucifuru
,
cladstrife59
,
walkix
,
famimax
,
gaunt
,
zekura
,
yogfei
,
maxff9
,
drybowser
,
cjmusashi
,
cril
,
coldy
,
pensador
,
chronos
,
kageyama
,
lautrek
,
crounix81
,
greatteacheroni
,
h33ro95
,
axlenz
,
salocin
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
17228
visites since opening :
21842916
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Tales of
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Kingdom Hearts
Pokemon
Red Dead Redemption
Dragon Quest
The Legend of Zelda
Darksiders
Uncharted
Resident Evil
Gears of War
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
The Witcher
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Saints Row
God of War
Mass Effect
Xenoblade Chronicles
Super Smash Bros
Red Dead Redemption 2 : Une nouvelle vidéo de gameplay fuite
Red Dead Redemption
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Red Dead Redemption 2 :
Une vidéo de gameplay de 1 minutes 50 secondes a fuité :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira ce vendredi...
Source :
https://cdn-b-east.streamable.com/video/mp4/ghs84.mp4?token=gx8LOD9tzMW-LoyZOwohNA&expires=1540316311
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/23/2018 at 03:56 PM by
link49
comments (
27
)
innelan
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 04:00 PM
J'ai pas pu m'empêcher de regarder ! Pas trop spoilant comme truc et la qualité est dégueu.
sonilka
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 04:01 PM
La vidéo avec lags ... C'est affreux. Ou alors c'est bien le jeu. Et c'est clairement flippant.
gat
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 04:02 PM
sonilka
360p.
link49
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 04:03 PM
Innelan
Il me semble que celle du lien est de même qualité. Je cherche si je trouve mieux...
iglooo
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 04:04 PM
sonilka
gat
je trouve ça bien pour de la Switch
gat
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 04:05 PM
iglooo
Le jeu est plutôt joli pour de la Switch.
octobar
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 04:13 PM
ça a l'air mou. 8 ans et 100h de taff par semaine pour ça
victornewman
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 04:21 PM
octobar
tu es sérieuse ? :'(
hasselhoff
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 04:25 PM
Ça refroidi...grosse déception de voir que le gameplay n'évolue pas et ça à l'air d'un chiant..
misterpixel
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 04:28 PM
Sont sérieux les com’ ?
stephenking
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 04:30 PM
Kler que si c’est sur OneX que ça tourne, autant que je me mette une balle de suite
leonr4
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 04:35 PM
stephenking
Non c'est la version PS4 de base malgré la qualité pourrie de la vidéo, après pour le framerate on verra bien vendredi
loonis
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 04:36 PM
stephenking
les boutons R1 et L1 n’existent pas sur Xbox. Donc, non, ce n’est pas une version Xbox.
stephenking
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 04:38 PM
leonr4
loonis
j’espère bien t’inquiète
... faut dire que la qualité de la vidéo n’arrange rien... ça va foutre les boules à ceux qui ont j’e Ps4 basique
cb
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 04:40 PM
Une autre vidéo :
https://streamable.com/8i164
La vidéo de l'article avec une qualité un poil meilleure :
https://streamable.com/ghs84
whookid
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 04:42 PM
C'est prévu quand la fin de l'embargo?
tenjin
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 04:42 PM
Hate d'avoir le jeu mais ce que je craignais semble se confirmer: le gameplay est toujours très rigide... c'est vraiment un gros problème récurrent chez Rockstar, je comprends pas avec les moyens qu'ils ont qu'ils arrivent pas à constituer une team spécialisée pour le gameplay "moderne".
Bon je m'y attendais un peu donc ca va, mais ca reste dommage.
leonr4
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 04:43 PM
Toutes les vidéos leakées jusqu'à présent c'est la version PS4 basique, logiquement sur Pro et X ça sera autre chose et beaucoup plus stable niveau fluidité.
whookid
Les tests c'est jeudi à 13h00, pour la diffusion des vidéos c'est le jour de la sortie c'est à dire à partir de vendredi.
ritalix
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 04:44 PM
qualité dégeulasse
ritalix
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 04:45 PM
dommage pour le famerate
foxstep
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 04:46 PM
La phase de train fait grave pensé à Uncharted 2
minbox
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 04:59 PM
lt93
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 05:09 PM
A tête reposée, une fois sortie du hype train le 1er n'était franchement pas foufou.
objectifman
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 05:12 PM
donc dans un couloir d environ 50 cm de large, le mec au fusil à pompe met tout à coté. ok
chiotgamer
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 05:16 PM
Victornewman
Et encore il s'est retenu, à la base il voulait ajouter "Aussi mou que le travail qu'ont effectués les développeurs du jeu durant leurs petites semaines de 100h de feignants"
celesnot
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 05:21 PM
Rien de fou dans cette séquence de gunfights, l'exploration me hype bien plus.
vinze
posted
the 10/23/2018 at 05:33 PM
Excusez moi d'être largué mais le jeu sera dispo en déma dès le jeudi soir à minuit ?
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
La vidéo de l'article avec une qualité un poil meilleure : https://streamable.com/ghs84
Bon je m'y attendais un peu donc ca va, mais ca reste dommage.
whookid Les tests c'est jeudi à 13h00, pour la diffusion des vidéos c'est le jour de la sortie c'est à dire à partir de vendredi.