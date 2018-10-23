Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Red Dead Redemption 2
name : Red Dead Redemption 2
platform : Xbox One
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PlayStation 4
link49
link49
Red Dead Redemption 2 : Une nouvelle vidéo de gameplay fuite
Red Dead Redemption


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Red Dead Redemption 2 :



Une vidéo de gameplay de 1 minutes 50 secondes a fuité :



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira ce vendredi...

Source : https://cdn-b-east.streamable.com/video/mp4/ghs84.mp4?token=gx8LOD9tzMW-LoyZOwohNA&expires=1540316311
    posted the 10/23/2018 at 03:56 PM by link49
    comments (27)
    innelan posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:00 PM
    J'ai pas pu m'empêcher de regarder ! Pas trop spoilant comme truc et la qualité est dégueu.
    sonilka posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:01 PM
    La vidéo avec lags ... C'est affreux. Ou alors c'est bien le jeu. Et c'est clairement flippant.
    gat posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:02 PM
    sonilka 360p.
    link49 posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:03 PM
    Innelan Il me semble que celle du lien est de même qualité. Je cherche si je trouve mieux...
    iglooo posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:04 PM
    sonilka gat je trouve ça bien pour de la Switch
    gat posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:05 PM
    iglooo Le jeu est plutôt joli pour de la Switch.
    octobar posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:13 PM
    ça a l'air mou. 8 ans et 100h de taff par semaine pour ça
    victornewman posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:21 PM
    octobar tu es sérieuse ? :'(
    hasselhoff posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:25 PM
    Ça refroidi...grosse déception de voir que le gameplay n'évolue pas et ça à l'air d'un chiant..
    misterpixel posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:28 PM
    Sont sérieux les com’ ?
    stephenking posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:30 PM
    Kler que si c’est sur OneX que ça tourne, autant que je me mette une balle de suite
    leonr4 posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:35 PM
    stephenking Non c'est la version PS4 de base malgré la qualité pourrie de la vidéo, après pour le framerate on verra bien vendredi
    loonis posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:36 PM
    stephenking les boutons R1 et L1 n’existent pas sur Xbox. Donc, non, ce n’est pas une version Xbox.
    stephenking posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:38 PM
    leonr4 loonis j’espère bien t’inquiète ... faut dire que la qualité de la vidéo n’arrange rien... ça va foutre les boules à ceux qui ont j’e Ps4 basique
    cb posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:40 PM
    Une autre vidéo : https://streamable.com/8i164

    La vidéo de l'article avec une qualité un poil meilleure : https://streamable.com/ghs84
    whookid posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:42 PM
    C'est prévu quand la fin de l'embargo?
    tenjin posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:42 PM
    Hate d'avoir le jeu mais ce que je craignais semble se confirmer: le gameplay est toujours très rigide... c'est vraiment un gros problème récurrent chez Rockstar, je comprends pas avec les moyens qu'ils ont qu'ils arrivent pas à constituer une team spécialisée pour le gameplay "moderne".
    Bon je m'y attendais un peu donc ca va, mais ca reste dommage.
    leonr4 posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:43 PM
    Toutes les vidéos leakées jusqu'à présent c'est la version PS4 basique, logiquement sur Pro et X ça sera autre chose et beaucoup plus stable niveau fluidité.

    whookid Les tests c'est jeudi à 13h00, pour la diffusion des vidéos c'est le jour de la sortie c'est à dire à partir de vendredi.
    ritalix posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:44 PM
    qualité dégeulasse
    ritalix posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:45 PM
    dommage pour le famerate
    foxstep posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:46 PM
    La phase de train fait grave pensé à Uncharted 2
    minbox posted the 10/23/2018 at 04:59 PM
    lt93 posted the 10/23/2018 at 05:09 PM
    A tête reposée, une fois sortie du hype train le 1er n'était franchement pas foufou.
    objectifman posted the 10/23/2018 at 05:12 PM
    donc dans un couloir d environ 50 cm de large, le mec au fusil à pompe met tout à coté. ok
    chiotgamer posted the 10/23/2018 at 05:16 PM
    Victornewman Et encore il s'est retenu, à la base il voulait ajouter "Aussi mou que le travail qu'ont effectués les développeurs du jeu durant leurs petites semaines de 100h de feignants"
    celesnot posted the 10/23/2018 at 05:21 PM
    Rien de fou dans cette séquence de gunfights, l'exploration me hype bien plus.
    vinze posted the 10/23/2018 at 05:33 PM
    Excusez moi d'être largué mais le jeu sera dispo en déma dès le jeudi soir à minuit ?
