Coucou...
profile
Red Dead Redemption
30
Likes
Likers
name : Red Dead Redemption
platform : Xbox 360
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action
multiplayer : 1 à 16 (online)
european release date : 05/21/2010
us release date : 05/21/2010
other versions : PlayStation 3
official website : http://www.reddeadredemption-lejeu.com/
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
kurosama
124
Likes
Likers
kurosama
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 805
visites since opening : 795933
kurosama > blog
Petits trucs sympa sur Red Dead R
Le 1er...je suis en train de me refaire le 1,et il a des petits trucs sympas,notamment ces petits "mysteres".




Alors c'est qui ce type en noir?
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/23/2018 at 02:55 PM by kurosama
    comments (2)
    famimax posted the 10/23/2018 at 03:08 PM
    C'est ni le diable, ni la conscience de John Marston, je pense que c'est juste Abraham Lincoln qui rode un peu partout pour trouver des vampires
    segadream posted the 10/23/2018 at 03:11 PM
    Ça me donne envie de me le refaire, alors que je l'ai refait quand il a été retro sur one.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre