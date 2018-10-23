« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Gear Club Unlimited 2
0
Like
Likers
name : Gear Club Unlimited 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Microids
developer : Eden Studios
genre : course
multiplayer : oui
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
100
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2338
visites since opening : 2787405
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Gear.Club Unlimited 2 / Trailer "customisation"


Exclusif Nintendo Switch
Date de sortie : 4 Décembre 2018



-3 000 km de pistes
-250 courses
-50 bolides personnalisables
-Jouable à 12 en ligne
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VxMjy5_p2jE
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/23/2018 at 02:44 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    famimax posted the 10/23/2018 at 02:48 PM
    A 5.95 € sur l'eshop pourquoi pas
    kidicarus posted the 10/23/2018 at 02:53 PM
    J'attends de voir les phases de jeu.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre