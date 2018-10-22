accueil
foxstep
foxstep
Le plus gros dilemme dans le JV aujourd’hui
Foxstep
posted the 10/22/2018 at 07:31 PM by foxstep
foxstep
comments (7)
7
)
victorsagat
posted
the 10/22/2018 at 07:37 PM
lordguyver
posted
the 10/22/2018 at 07:40 PM
https://i.giphy.com/media/E99OMc6pkdvGw/giphy-facebook_s.jpg
fan2jeux
posted
the 10/22/2018 at 07:46 PM
Dormir ou avoir la force d'allumer la console?
amario
posted
the 10/22/2018 at 07:48 PM
Exacte sur la News de red dead Map
kingcharlemegne
posted
the 10/22/2018 at 07:54 PM
moi mon choix est vite fait hein: le bouton de droite
raioh
posted
the 10/22/2018 at 08:13 PM
Si y a bien des jeux où faut y aller pour se faire spoiler, c'est les jeux de Rockstar vu comment ils protègent leurs produits donc profitez-en pour une fois
jeanouillz
posted
the 10/22/2018 at 08:29 PM
C'est ça avec RDR2 et les leaks d'aujourd'hui
Mais bon ça devrait aller, il ne reste que quelques petits jours
