« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
248
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
100
nicolasgourry
articles :
blog
Astuce pour améliorer les Joy-Con de la Switch.
PS : d'après les commentaires sous la vidéo, ça marche pour les deux Joy-Con.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDeVBy58yTU
posted the 10/22/2018 at 11:11 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
3
)
thorim
posted
the 10/22/2018 at 11:18 AM
Sinon retour SAV gratuit pour défaut reconnu par Nintendo en suivant la procédure du site de Nintendo. Quand vous êtes rendu à mettre du lubrifiant ou à bidouiller la manette à un moment il faut se rendre a l'évidence.
xenofamicom
posted
the 10/22/2018 at 11:24 AM
Je me suis rendu compte qu'assez tard de ce problème car je jouais principalement au pad pro (dans le salon et en mode tablette).
C'est bon de savoir que nintendo reconnait ce problème qui est assez scandaleux (surtout quand on voit le prix des joycons!!)
thorim
: Nintendo les remplace par des nouveaux qui fonctionnent à merveilles??
Il y a des personnes qui ont eu cette expérience avec le sav?
jeanouillz
posted
the 10/22/2018 at 11:32 AM
J'avais un problème de détection, j'ai racheté un joycon gauche pas cher (30€) et une fois reçu j'ai finalement réglé le problème en tapant le joystick
Du coup j'ai deux joycons gauches qui marchent.
Impossible d'appeler le SAV car la garantie était passé après 1 an
