accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
12
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
kyogamer
,
fortep
,
lordguyver
,
tvirus
,
terminator
,
minx
,
strifedcloud
,
onykarts
,
shiroyashagin
,
gat
,
kurosama
,
raph64
starlight
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
84
visites since opening :
111832
starlight
> blog
Kimi Raikkonen gagne a nouveau en F1 !
- 15 ans après sa 1ère victoire en F1
- 5 ans après sa dernière victoire, chez Lotus
- 11 ans jour pour jour, après son dernier titre avec Ferrari.
C'est beau
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/21/2018 at 08:48 PM by
starlight
comments (
4
)
shincloud
posted
the 10/21/2018 at 08:56 PM
Linkart
tu tien le coup?
sieu69
posted
the 10/21/2018 at 08:56 PM
très beau gp, dans une semaine le sacre de lewis
linkart
posted
the 10/21/2018 at 09:01 PM
shincloud
très bien, mon ancien pilote préféré
Hamilton champion dans une semaine
deeper
posted
the 10/21/2018 at 09:10 PM
vettel mais vettel...chez Ferrari il ont abondonner et lui fait pareil
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Hamilton champion dans une semaine