profile
starlight
12
Likes
Likers
starlight
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 84
visites since opening : 111832
starlight > blog
Kimi Raikkonen gagne a nouveau en F1 !
- 15 ans après sa 1ère victoire en F1
- 5 ans après sa dernière victoire, chez Lotus
- 11 ans jour pour jour, après son dernier titre avec Ferrari.

C'est beau



    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/21/2018 at 08:48 PM by starlight
    comments (4)
    shincloud posted the 10/21/2018 at 08:56 PM
    Linkart tu tien le coup?
    sieu69 posted the 10/21/2018 at 08:56 PM
    très beau gp, dans une semaine le sacre de lewis
    linkart posted the 10/21/2018 at 09:01 PM
    shincloud très bien, mon ancien pilote préféré

    Hamilton champion dans une semaine
    deeper posted the 10/21/2018 at 09:10 PM
    vettel mais vettel...chez Ferrari il ont abondonner et lui fait pareil
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre