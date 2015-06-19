Limited double 180gm colored vinyl LP pressing in a beautiful gatefold sleeve with original artwork by Dontnod's concept artist Florent Auguy and additional layout by Dane Baudoin. The vinyl includes three bonus tracks and includes digital download. Official soundtrack to Dontnod's action RPG Vampyr by IFMCA award-winning and BAFTA Nominee composer Olivier Derivie`re. Vampyr is an action role-playing video game developed by Dontnod Entertainment (Life is Strange, Life is Strange 2, Remember Me) and published by Focus Home Interactive. London, 1918. You are newly-turned Vampyr Dr. Jonathan Reid. As a doctor, you must find a cure to save the city's flu-ravaged citizens. As a Vampyr, you are cursed to feed on those you vowed to heal. Will you embrace the monster within? Survive and fight against Vampyr hunters, undead skals, and other supernatural creatures. Use your unholy powers to manipulate and delve into the lives of those around you, to decide who will be your next victim. Struggle to live with your decisions... your actions will save or doom London. Vampyr takes place after the Great War, in 1918 London. The city has been devastated by conflict, and the Spanish Flu is spreading rapidly among it's citizens. While the British government struggles to rebuild the country, secretive groups led by supernatural beings are pulling strings with growing influence. Ancient vampire societies, occult scholars and relentless vampire hunters all compete for dominance in a shadowy conflict lasting a millennia.