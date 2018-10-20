Coucou...
Just Cause 4
4
name : Just Cause 4
platform : PC
editor : Square Enix
developer : Avalanche Software
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
kurosama
124
kurosama
articles : 804
visites since opening : 794684
kurosama > blog
Un peu de Gameplay Just Cause 4
Bon baissez le son si voulez pas entendre le gars.
    posted the 10/20/2018 at 09:55 PM by kurosama
    comments (3)
    kinectical posted the 10/20/2018 at 10:37 PM
    Je voulais vraiment ....mais j’arrive pas à accrocher ont dirais quasiment just cause 2 et 3 niveau gameplay en plus ces d’un vide
    shambala93 posted the 10/20/2018 at 10:48 PM
    C’est tellement fade...
    kurosama posted the 10/20/2018 at 10:52 PM
    En tout cas c'est bien foutu.
