Soul Calibur VI
name : Soul Calibur VI
platform : Xbox One
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : combat
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
all
SoulCalibur VI : Test JeuxVidéo.com
Tests


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Soulcalibur VI :



C’est au tour de JeuxVidéo.com de donner son avis sur le jeu de combat de Namco Bandai et de lui attribué la bonne note de 16/20. Le jeu est disponible depuis aujourd’hui même…

Source : http://www.jeuxvideo.com/test/940563/soulcalibur-vi-le-retour-en-fanfare.htm
    posted the 10/19/2018 at 06:42 PM by link49
    comments (3)
    gaeon posted the 10/19/2018 at 07:31 PM
    Pas de costumes quoi @_@ En dlc ?
    nmariodk posted the 10/19/2018 at 08:02 PM
    gaeon tu veux 1000€ de dlc pour te biiip sur des costumes de minette ?
    gaeon posted the 10/19/2018 at 08:33 PM
    nmariodk C'est surtout que ça changeait beaucoup le look des persos. Certains avait 3 tenues je crois. Sinon ils sont tjrs avec leur tenue "de base". Ivy et sa tenue SM emblématique par exemple, le costume secondaire permettait de l'habiller xD

    Donc non c'était pas particulièrement pour les grivoiseries que j'y pensais. Après je serais pas étonné qu'il y ait effectivement des costumes payants/bouleversant/affriolant (owi)
