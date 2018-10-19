accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
name :
Soul Calibur VI
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Bandai Namco
genre :
combat
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
17213
visites since opening :
21765511
21765511
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Tales of
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Kingdom Hearts
Pokemon
Red Dead Redemption
Dragon Quest
The Legend of Zelda
Darksiders
Uncharted
Resident Evil
Gears of War
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
The Witcher
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Saints Row
God of War
Mass Effect
Xenoblade Chronicles
Super Smash Bros
SoulCalibur VI : Test JeuxVidéo.com
Tests
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Soulcalibur VI :
C’est au tour de JeuxVidéo.com de donner son avis sur le jeu de combat de Namco Bandai et de lui attribué la bonne note de 16/20. Le jeu est disponible depuis aujourd’hui même…
Source :
http://www.jeuxvideo.com/test/940563/soulcalibur-vi-le-retour-en-fanfare.htm
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/19/2018 at 06:42 PM by
link49
comments (
3
)
gaeon
posted
the 10/19/2018 at 07:31 PM
Pas de costumes quoi @_@ En dlc ?
nmariodk
posted
the 10/19/2018 at 08:02 PM
gaeon
tu veux 1000€ de dlc pour te biiip sur des costumes de minette
?
gaeon
posted
the 10/19/2018 at 08:33 PM
nmariodk
C'est surtout que ça changeait beaucoup le look des persos. Certains avait 3 tenues je crois. Sinon ils sont tjrs avec leur tenue "de base". Ivy et sa tenue SM emblématique par exemple, le costume secondaire permettait de l'habiller xD
Donc non c'était pas particulièrement pour les grivoiseries que j'y pensais. Après je serais pas étonné qu'il y ait effectivement des costumes payants/bouleversant/affriolant (owi)
Donc non c'était pas particulièrement pour les grivoiseries que j'y pensais. Après je serais pas étonné qu'il y ait effectivement des costumes payants/bouleversant/affriolant (owi)