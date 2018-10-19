ajouter un titre
Dreams
23
name : Dreams
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Media Molecule
genre : autre
jenicris
jenicris
jenicris > blog
Gameplay Dreams (GameInformer)


GameInformer vient de publier une nouvelle vidéo de Dreams :

https://www.gameinformer.com/exclusive-video/2018/10/15/media-molecules-designers-show-off-even-more-creations-in-dreams

Et pour voir tout les autres Arcticles et Vidéos du Coverage GameInformer sur Dreams :

https://www.gameinformer.com/dreams
    posted the 10/19/2018 at 05:10 PM by jenicris
    comments (1)
    leoziris posted the 10/19/2018 at 06:02 PM
    Vivement j'ai plusieurs idee de jeux en tête.
