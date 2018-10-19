profile
Resident Evil 2 (Remake)
name : Resident Evil 2 (Remake)
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : survival horror
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
RE2 Remake : costumes DLC de Claire et Leon (court aperçu vidéo)

Capcom a publié 2 courtes vidéos mettant en scène le costume "militaire" de Claire et le costume "Arklay Sheriff" de Léon, qui sont inclus dans l'édition Deluxe du jeu :





    posted the 10/19/2018 at 02:39 PM by cb
    comments (5)
    foxstep posted the 10/19/2018 at 03:15 PM
    Leon costume sherif
    cb posted the 10/19/2018 at 03:50 PM
    foxstep Merci L'article a été mis à jour.
    ni2bo2 posted the 10/19/2018 at 03:59 PM
    SO sex la Claire
    spilner posted the 10/19/2018 at 04:03 PM
    Rick’s Kennedy
    foxstep posted the 10/19/2018 at 04:43 PM
    cb

    C'est clair que Leon fait très Rick Grimes avec ce costume haha
