Top USA septembre: Spiderman et PS4 au sommet!
NPD - September 2018
PS4: ~ 425.000
Switch: ~260.000
XBO: ~175.000
3DS: ~81.000

Software:
Spider Man came out as the top selling software by a mile, followed by NBA 2K19.


Literally Spidey numbers are so huge it's almost hilarious
So yeah a few thoughts

PS4 hardware is unbelievable really. As I had noted Spidey was pushing a serious amount of hardware out the door and was a legit system seller. Very impressive for a title to be able to accomplish something like that this late in a generation

Xbox performance is poor. No real way to slice it other than that. Especially disappointing as its had a great 2018 up until this point. Let's hope it can have a strong Holiday

Told ya'll Super Mario Party is performing VERY strongly


https://www.resetera.com/threads/sony-playstation-first-party-studios-projects-ot2.48452/page-227#post-13966521

Bon pour la traduc, je l'a fait pas, vu que certains m'ont dit que si c'est pour utiliser Google trad, autant laisser la version originale.
    posted the 10/19/2018 at 02:26 PM by jenicris
    comments (10)
    leonr4 posted the 10/19/2018 at 02:29 PM
    425K donc plus grand boost que GOW (~325K).
    mooplol posted the 10/19/2018 at 02:31 PM
    Et certains pensent que la ps5 va débarquer l'an pro
    leonr4 posted the 10/19/2018 at 02:35 PM
    mooplol Le plus drôle c'est qu'ils ont toujours la possibilité de baisser le prix (249 la slim et 349 la pro) ce qui prolongera sa durée de vie d'un an ou deux facilement.
    minbox posted the 10/19/2018 at 02:36 PM
    marcus62 posted the 10/19/2018 at 02:44 PM
    Toujours aussi étonné des chiffres de vente de la PS4 aux Etats-Unis et ce pour deux raisons :
    - Un territoire qui n'a jamais été vraiment acquis à la Playstation.
    - La console est sortie fin 2013, et a donc 5 ans.

    A ce rythme (puisque la console se vend aussi très bien en Europe et généralement aussi dans le reste du monde) la PS4 va atteindre les 90 millions de consoles vendues/distribuées d'ici la fin de l'année.
    driver posted the 10/19/2018 at 02:45 PM
    Le pouvoir des exclus.
    driver posted the 10/19/2018 at 02:47 PM
    En gros en septembre il s'est vendu autant de PS4 que de Switch et de Xbox One réunies.
    leonr4 posted the 10/19/2018 at 02:47 PM
    Un territoire qui n'a jamais été vraiment acquis à la Playstation.

    Pourtant la seule fois ou Sony s'est foiré sur ce territoire c'était lors de la gen PS3 c'est tout, bien sur je parle des consoles de salon au cas ou.
    lion93 posted the 10/19/2018 at 02:50 PM
    quelle tristesse. Portant les N-sex avait sonné la révolte en Août
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/19/2018 at 02:51 PM


    5 minutes après...



    #bouche_bée#
