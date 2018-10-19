NPD - September 2018

PS4: ~ 425.000

Switch: ~260.000

XBO: ~175.000

3DS: ~81.000



Software:

Spider Man came out as the top selling software by a mile, followed by NBA 2K19.

Literally Spidey numbers are so huge it's almost hilarious

So yeah a few thoughts



PS4 hardware is unbelievable really. As I had noted Spidey was pushing a serious amount of hardware out the door and was a legit system seller. Very impressive for a title to be able to accomplish something like that this late in a generation



Xbox performance is poor. No real way to slice it other than that. Especially disappointing as its had a great 2018 up until this point. Let's hope it can have a strong Holiday



Told ya'll Super Mario Party is performing VERY strongly

Bon pour la traduc, je l'a fait pas, vu que certains m'ont dit que si c'est pour utiliser Google trad, autant laisser la version originale.