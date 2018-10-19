NPD - September 2018
PS4: ~ 425.000
Switch: ~260.000
XBO: ~175.000
3DS: ~81.000
Software:
Spider Man came out as the top selling software by a mile, followed by NBA 2K19.
Literally Spidey numbers are so huge it's almost hilarious
https://www.resetera.com/threads/sony-playstation-first-party-studios-projects-ot2.48452/page-227#post-13966521
So yeah a few thoughts
PS4 hardware is unbelievable really. As I had noted Spidey was pushing a serious amount of hardware out the door and was a legit system seller. Very impressive for a title to be able to accomplish something like that this late in a generation
Xbox performance is poor. No real way to slice it other than that. Especially disappointing as its had a great 2018 up until this point. Let's hope it can have a strong Holiday
Told ya'll Super Mario Party is performing VERY strongly
Bon pour la traduc, je l'a fait pas, vu que certains m'ont dit que si c'est pour utiliser Google trad, autant laisser la version originale.
tags :
posted the 10/19/2018 at 02:26 PM by jenicris
- Un territoire qui n'a jamais été vraiment acquis à la Playstation.
- La console est sortie fin 2013, et a donc 5 ans.
A ce rythme (puisque la console se vend aussi très bien en Europe et généralement aussi dans le reste du monde) la PS4 va atteindre les 90 millions de consoles vendues/distribuées d'ici la fin de l'année.
Pourtant la seule fois ou Sony s'est foiré sur ce territoire c'était lors de la gen PS3 c'est tout, bien sur je parle des consoles de salon au cas ou.
5 minutes après...
#bouche_bée#