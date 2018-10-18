Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Red Dead Redemption 2 : Le poids de chaque version
Red Dead Redemption


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Red Dead Redemption 2 :



Rockstar dévoile le poids de chaque version :



Il faudra donc prévoir au maximum 149Gb si vous prenez la version dématérialisée sur Ps4. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 26 octobre prochain, sur Ps4 et Xbox One…

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/red-dead-redemption-2-ps4-99-gb-150-gb-for-digital-xbox-one-107-gb.75584/
    posted the 10/18/2018 at 08:27 PM by link49
    comments (9)
    kazokai7 posted the 10/18/2018 at 08:31 PM
    Le jeu pèse plus sur PS4 donc il sera ultra supp PS4 pro



    Heinnn Misterpixel ?
    link49 posted the 10/18/2018 at 08:32 PM
    Je vais en avoir minimum pour 12 heures pour l'installer sur ma Xbox One...
    thor posted the 10/18/2018 at 08:33 PM
    150 gigowatts !
    kalas28 posted the 10/18/2018 at 08:35 PM
    kazokai7 apprend à lire au lieu de troll bêtement il demande moins que sur one
    kazokai7 posted the 10/18/2018 at 08:39 PM
    kalas28

    Je ne troll pas je donne juste un avis


    Et non 50GB de plus sur PS4 en digital
    kalas28 posted the 10/18/2018 at 08:43 PM
    kazokai7 non 99. pour les 50 de plus je te laisse saisir, la phrase est simple même pour toi
    leonr4 posted the 10/18/2018 at 08:47 PM
    kazokai7

    Installation Disque:

    PS4 : 99 GB d'espace d'installation.
    XB1 : 107 GB d'espace d'installation.

    Installation Démat:

    PS4 : ~150 GB dont 99 GB d'espace d'installation avec 50 Go supplémentaires pour le processus d'installation.
    XB1 : 107 GB d'espace d'installation.


    Mais le jeu une fois installé prendra 99 GB sur ton dd comme la version disque.
    sora78 posted the 10/18/2018 at 08:50 PM
    kazokai7 apprends à lire
    xenofamicom posted the 10/18/2018 at 08:59 PM
    ça promet pour les ps5/X2 et Switch 2 (je rigole pour la switch 2, on aura toujours 32Go )

    J'espère que les HDD vont baisser de prix sinon les prochaines consoles vont coûter autant que la PS3 à son lancement...
