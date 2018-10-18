accueil
name :
Red Dead Redemption 2
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Take Two Interactive
developer :
Rockstar Games
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
Red Dead Redemption 2 : Le poids de chaque version
Red Dead Redemption
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Red Dead Redemption 2 :
Rockstar dévoile le poids de chaque version :
Il faudra donc prévoir au maximum 149Gb si vous prenez la version dématérialisée sur Ps4. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 26 octobre prochain, sur Ps4 et Xbox One…
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/red-dead-redemption-2-ps4-99-gb-150-gb-for-digital-xbox-one-107-gb.75584/
posted the 10/18/2018 at 08:27 PM by link49
link49
comments (9)
9
)
kazokai7
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 08:31 PM
Le jeu pèse plus sur PS4 donc il sera ultra supp PS4 pro
Heinnn
Misterpixel
?
link49
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 08:32 PM
Je vais en avoir minimum pour 12 heures pour l'installer sur ma Xbox One...
thor
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 08:33 PM
150 gigowatts !
kalas28
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 08:35 PM
kazokai7
apprend à lire au lieu de troll bêtement il demande moins que sur one
kazokai7
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 08:39 PM
kalas28
Je ne troll pas je donne juste un avis
Et non 50GB de plus sur PS4 en digital
kalas28
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 08:43 PM
kazokai7
non 99. pour les 50 de plus je te laisse saisir, la phrase est simple même pour toi
leonr4
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 08:47 PM
kazokai7
Installation Disque:
PS4 : 99 GB d'espace d'installation.
XB1 : 107 GB d'espace d'installation.
Installation Démat:
PS4 : ~150 GB dont 99 GB d'espace d'installation
avec 50 Go supplémentaires pour le processus d'installation.
XB1 : 107 GB d'espace d'installation.
Mais le jeu une fois installé prendra 99 GB sur ton dd comme la version disque.
sora78
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 08:50 PM
kazokai7
apprends à lire
xenofamicom
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 08:59 PM
ça promet pour les ps5/X2 et Switch 2 (je rigole pour la switch 2, on aura toujours 32Go
)
J'espère que les HDD vont baisser de prix sinon les prochaines consoles vont coûter autant que la PS3 à son lancement...
