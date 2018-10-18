accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
name :
Soul Calibur VI
Xbox One
Xbox One
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Bandai Namco
genre :
combat
PC - PlayStation 4
PC
-
PlayStation 4
SoulCalibur VI : Test Gamekult
Tests
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Soulcalibur VI :
Gamekult a testé le jeu et lui a attribué la bonne note de 7/10. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira officiellement demain, sur Ps4 et Xbox One…
Source :
https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/soulcalibur-vi-3050877373/test.html
posted the 10/18/2018 at 03:43 PM by link49
link49
comments (18)
18
)
darkxehanort94
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 03:44 PM
Après si le jeu est pas gourmand , on pourras l' avoir sur Switch dans 6 mois ?
shanks
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 03:48 PM
ça fait quand même bizarre de dire qu'un SoulCa est pas à la hauteur techniquement quand on connaît le passif de la série.
ravyxxs
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 03:48 PM
Déception.
kazuya14
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 03:54 PM
darkxehanort94
c’est quoi le rapport avec la switch ? On parle du test....
niveforever
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 03:54 PM
link59
bah au final c'est plus que l'on pensait
gaeon
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 03:57 PM
Les modes solo ont l'air bien en tout cas et le jeu a l'air accessible ce qui fait mon affaire car je ne suis pas un acharné des jeux de bastons. Je trouve le casting ok et puis on sait qu'il peut évoluer.
Par rapport aux précédents, il manque par contre la claque technique habituelle. Pas suffisant pour me dissuader de le choper plus tard. Comme le dit Xehanort ça rend envisageable une version Switch pas trop différente effectivement mais ça m'intéresse pas personnellement
darkxehanort94
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 04:02 PM
kazuya14
Je posait juste la question .
foxstep
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 04:02 PM
Ma note sur le teste SC6 par gamekult: 0/10
raioh
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 04:04 PM
Shanks
Pas vraiment vu que ce n'était déjà plus le cas avec le 5.
foxstep
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 04:09 PM
Les SC furent toujours des claque graphique, voir ce qui se fait de mieux dans le genre, et SC6 ne fait pas exception.
shin82
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 04:13 PM
il semblerait que la version One classique aurait des loadings 2 fois plus longs que sur les autres machines (One X compris), un peu gênant pour ce genre de jeu ... Un patch corrigera peut etre ce problème qui sait ?
gaeon
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 04:14 PM
raioh
Le 5 n'a pas vendu du rêve techniquement parce qu'il y a eu le 4 avant. (Tout comme le 3 n'était pas fifou face au 2)
Mais je pense qu'il était difficile de faire mieux sur PS360.
Concernant le petit dernier j'attend de voor ça tourner mais il est vrai qu'à voir comme ça le jeu n'impressionne pas
ravyxxs
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 04:15 PM
shin82
Sony complote, ils les ont payés pour ralentir tout ça. Effrayer par la Scarlet apparemment
foxstep
J'attends ton retour sur le jeu ou d'autres sur le site avant de le prendre peut être.
raioh
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 04:16 PM
Foxstep
Ma note sur le teste SC6 par gamekult: 0/10
Et pourquoi donc?
SC furent toujours des claque graphique, voir ce qui se fait de mieux dans le genre, et
SC6 ne fait pas exception
Ah, tu es ironique en fait, c'est ça?
leonr4
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 04:17 PM
Techniquement daté.
shin82
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 04:22 PM
ravyxxs
j 'ai parlé de Sony ? lol les tests que j' ai lu n'en font pas mention et c'est plutôt bon à savoir, perso j'ai horreur de me manger des loadings trop longs entre chaque combat.
link49
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 04:25 PM
Niveforever
Exact, je voyais carrément moins de leur part...
ravyxxs
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 04:34 PM
shin82
"Sarcasme" looool
