Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Soul Calibur VI
1
Like
Likers
name : Soul Calibur VI
platform : Xbox One
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : combat
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
407
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 17207
visites since opening : 21740368
link49 > blog
all
SoulCalibur VI : Test Gamekult
Tests


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Soulcalibur VI :



Gamekult a testé le jeu et lui a attribué la bonne note de 7/10. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira officiellement demain, sur Ps4 et Xbox One…

Source : https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/soulcalibur-vi-3050877373/test.html
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/18/2018 at 03:43 PM by link49
    comments (18)
    darkxehanort94 posted the 10/18/2018 at 03:44 PM
    Après si le jeu est pas gourmand , on pourras l' avoir sur Switch dans 6 mois ?
    shanks posted the 10/18/2018 at 03:48 PM
    ça fait quand même bizarre de dire qu'un SoulCa est pas à la hauteur techniquement quand on connaît le passif de la série.
    ravyxxs posted the 10/18/2018 at 03:48 PM
    Déception.
    kazuya14 posted the 10/18/2018 at 03:54 PM
    darkxehanort94 c’est quoi le rapport avec la switch ? On parle du test....
    niveforever posted the 10/18/2018 at 03:54 PM
    link59 bah au final c'est plus que l'on pensait
    gaeon posted the 10/18/2018 at 03:57 PM
    Les modes solo ont l'air bien en tout cas et le jeu a l'air accessible ce qui fait mon affaire car je ne suis pas un acharné des jeux de bastons. Je trouve le casting ok et puis on sait qu'il peut évoluer.

    Par rapport aux précédents, il manque par contre la claque technique habituelle. Pas suffisant pour me dissuader de le choper plus tard. Comme le dit Xehanort ça rend envisageable une version Switch pas trop différente effectivement mais ça m'intéresse pas personnellement
    darkxehanort94 posted the 10/18/2018 at 04:02 PM
    kazuya14 Je posait juste la question .
    foxstep posted the 10/18/2018 at 04:02 PM
    Ma note sur le teste SC6 par gamekult: 0/10
    raioh posted the 10/18/2018 at 04:04 PM
    Shanks Pas vraiment vu que ce n'était déjà plus le cas avec le 5.
    foxstep posted the 10/18/2018 at 04:09 PM
    Les SC furent toujours des claque graphique, voir ce qui se fait de mieux dans le genre, et SC6 ne fait pas exception.
    shin82 posted the 10/18/2018 at 04:13 PM
    il semblerait que la version One classique aurait des loadings 2 fois plus longs que sur les autres machines (One X compris), un peu gênant pour ce genre de jeu ... Un patch corrigera peut etre ce problème qui sait ?
    gaeon posted the 10/18/2018 at 04:14 PM
    raioh Le 5 n'a pas vendu du rêve techniquement parce qu'il y a eu le 4 avant. (Tout comme le 3 n'était pas fifou face au 2)

    Mais je pense qu'il était difficile de faire mieux sur PS360.

    Concernant le petit dernier j'attend de voor ça tourner mais il est vrai qu'à voir comme ça le jeu n'impressionne pas
    ravyxxs posted the 10/18/2018 at 04:15 PM
    shin82 Sony complote, ils les ont payés pour ralentir tout ça. Effrayer par la Scarlet apparemment

    foxstep J'attends ton retour sur le jeu ou d'autres sur le site avant de le prendre peut être.
    raioh posted the 10/18/2018 at 04:16 PM
    Foxstep
    Ma note sur le teste SC6 par gamekult: 0/10

    Et pourquoi donc?

    SC furent toujours des claque graphique, voir ce qui se fait de mieux dans le genre, et SC6 ne fait pas exception

    Ah, tu es ironique en fait, c'est ça?
    leonr4 posted the 10/18/2018 at 04:17 PM
    Techniquement daté.
    shin82 posted the 10/18/2018 at 04:22 PM
    ravyxxs j 'ai parlé de Sony ? lol les tests que j' ai lu n'en font pas mention et c'est plutôt bon à savoir, perso j'ai horreur de me manger des loadings trop longs entre chaque combat.
    link49 posted the 10/18/2018 at 04:25 PM
    Niveforever Exact, je voyais carrément moins de leur part...
    ravyxxs posted the 10/18/2018 at 04:34 PM
    shin82 "Sarcasme" looool
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre