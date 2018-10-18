accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Pokemon Let's Go Switch : Nouveau trailer et nouvelles images
Pokemon
Voici une Information autour des jeux Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu & Evoli :
On commence par des nouvelles Images :
Et un nouveau trailer :
Pour rappel, les jeux Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu & Evoli sortiront le 16 novembre prochain…
Source :
https://nintendosoup.com/master-trainers-officially-revealed-for-pokemon-lets-go-pikachu-eevee/
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/18/2018 at 02:19 PM by
link49
comments (
12
)
link49
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 02:27 PM
Finalement, je pense que je vais prendre les deux versions...
rbz
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 02:45 PM
link49
et pour quelle raison tu change d'avis ?
darkxehanort94
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 02:46 PM
rbz
Il as été payé par Gamefreak .
link49
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 02:47 PM
Rbz
Les 90 euros sur mon compte fidélité Fnac...
drybowser
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 03:12 PM
Tentant même si ça me refroidit de savoir qu'on peut pas attraper des pokemon sauvage aléatoirement, je trouve le jeu très propre, bien retravaillé et j'ai envie de me reballader dans kanto, pokemon jaune ayant été mon tout premier pokemon
malroth
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 03:21 PM
À votre avis, un noob total de pokemon (noob de chez noob, je connais juste la gueule de pikatchu) est ce que ça sera facile de commencer par cet episode ?
Je repete, je ne connais rien, j'ai joué à aucun pokemon de ma vie, j'ai pas regardé l'animé...ect
rbz
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 03:23 PM
malroth
pokemon c'est déja easy de base . la un gosse de 5 ans arrivera a finir lets go
link49
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 03:25 PM
Drybowser
Ca change un peu. Mais il faut être honnête, c'est juste un amuse-bouche...
pharrell
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 03:40 PM
Je n'étais pas emballé mais finalement... Je crois que je vais acheter la Switch pour pouvoir y jouer. Ca me permettra bien sur de faire d'autres jeux sympa
Je suis dégouté que le jeu du bundle soit en démat car je l'aurais acheté direct !
coco98bis
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 04:06 PM
malroth
Évidemment, mais si tu es déçu, je te conseillerais de donner sa chance au vrai jeu qui, lui, sortira fin 2019.
malroth
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 04:20 PM
Oui au debut je comptais attendre le pokemon rpg 2019 mais finalement j'ai bien envie de tester lets go.
Si c'est easy alors ya pas de soucis ^^
link49
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 04:26 PM
Pharrell
Ils font ça avec tous les Bundles il me semble...
