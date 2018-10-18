Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu et Let's Go Evoli
7
Likes
Likers
name : Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu et Let's Go Evoli
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
407
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 17207
visites since opening : 21740369
link49 > blog
all
Pokemon Let's Go Switch : Nouveau trailer et nouvelles images
Pokemon


Voici une Information autour des jeux Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu & Evoli :



On commence par des nouvelles Images :

















Et un nouveau trailer :



Pour rappel, les jeux Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu & Evoli sortiront le 16 novembre prochain…

Source : https://nintendosoup.com/master-trainers-officially-revealed-for-pokemon-lets-go-pikachu-eevee/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/18/2018 at 02:19 PM by link49
    comments (12)
    link49 posted the 10/18/2018 at 02:27 PM
    Finalement, je pense que je vais prendre les deux versions...
    rbz posted the 10/18/2018 at 02:45 PM
    link49
    et pour quelle raison tu change d'avis ?
    darkxehanort94 posted the 10/18/2018 at 02:46 PM
    rbz Il as été payé par Gamefreak .
    link49 posted the 10/18/2018 at 02:47 PM
    Rbz Les 90 euros sur mon compte fidélité Fnac...
    drybowser posted the 10/18/2018 at 03:12 PM
    Tentant même si ça me refroidit de savoir qu'on peut pas attraper des pokemon sauvage aléatoirement, je trouve le jeu très propre, bien retravaillé et j'ai envie de me reballader dans kanto, pokemon jaune ayant été mon tout premier pokemon
    malroth posted the 10/18/2018 at 03:21 PM
    À votre avis, un noob total de pokemon (noob de chez noob, je connais juste la gueule de pikatchu) est ce que ça sera facile de commencer par cet episode ?

    Je repete, je ne connais rien, j'ai joué à aucun pokemon de ma vie, j'ai pas regardé l'animé...ect
    rbz posted the 10/18/2018 at 03:23 PM
    malroth pokemon c'est déja easy de base . la un gosse de 5 ans arrivera a finir lets go
    link49 posted the 10/18/2018 at 03:25 PM
    Drybowser Ca change un peu. Mais il faut être honnête, c'est juste un amuse-bouche...
    pharrell posted the 10/18/2018 at 03:40 PM
    Je n'étais pas emballé mais finalement... Je crois que je vais acheter la Switch pour pouvoir y jouer. Ca me permettra bien sur de faire d'autres jeux sympa

    Je suis dégouté que le jeu du bundle soit en démat car je l'aurais acheté direct !
    coco98bis posted the 10/18/2018 at 04:06 PM
    malroth Évidemment, mais si tu es déçu, je te conseillerais de donner sa chance au vrai jeu qui, lui, sortira fin 2019.
    malroth posted the 10/18/2018 at 04:20 PM
    Oui au debut je comptais attendre le pokemon rpg 2019 mais finalement j'ai bien envie de tester lets go.

    Si c'est easy alors ya pas de soucis ^^
    link49 posted the 10/18/2018 at 04:26 PM
    Pharrell Ils font ça avec tous les Bundles il me semble...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre