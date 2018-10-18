profile
Red Dead Redemption 2
name : Red Dead Redemption 2
platform : PC
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
goldmen33
goldmen33
goldmen33 > blog
Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer de lancement!!


Ca va bien se passer!
    posted the 10/18/2018 at 02:02 PM by goldmen33
    comments (11)
    shincloud posted the 10/18/2018 at 02:05 PM
    Je suis sur il y a des gens qui vont dire que c'est trop court, mais que si c'était trop long aurait dis "ça spoil trop"
    Bref vivement
    kinectical posted the 10/18/2018 at 02:07 PM
    Ils ont fait fort ...ne pas top en montrer pour le trailer de lancement et donner envie à fond ces des boss
    shinz0 posted the 10/18/2018 at 02:08 PM
    GOTY, GOTY, GOTY, GOTY, GOTY...
    leonr4 posted the 10/18/2018 at 02:11 PM
    1:01 comme GTA V
    giusnake posted the 10/18/2018 at 02:12 PM
    Le jeu qui va me faire acheter une PS4 Pro
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/18/2018 at 02:15 PM
    Et certains ont fait un live pour un trailer d'une minute haha.
    Je vais pas trop m'enflammer car je sais déjà qu'avec l'installation je jouerais pas direct
    rbz posted the 10/18/2018 at 02:16 PM
    giusnake la lourdeur
    kinectical posted the 10/18/2018 at 02:20 PM
    romgamer6859 ces comme ceux qui font des vidéo “réaction”(fake abuser) sur des emission dés film des jeux je teouve ce genre de personne ...superficiel genre comment tu peut penser que les personne vont regarder ta vidéo et juste se dire “ah ouais sa réaction est super intéressante j’adore ce mec/meuf ces un génie”
    madness7 posted the 10/18/2018 at 02:24 PM
    Pas génial comme trailer de lancement, R☆ m'avaient habitué à mieux.

    giusnake Beaucoup (beaucoup) trop gros. ^^
    whiteweedow25 posted the 10/18/2018 at 02:25 PM
    Effectivement , ça montre pas grand chose et tant mieux
    minbox posted the 10/18/2018 at 04:15 PM
    giusnake enfin j'ai envie de dire...
