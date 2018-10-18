accueil
goldmen33
name :
Red Dead Redemption 2
platform :
PC
editor :
Take Two Interactive
developer :
Rockstar Games
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
minx
,
shincloud
,
shanks
,
monkeydluffy
,
roby
,
milo42
,
grimmroy
,
momotaros
,
chdav
,
sephiroth07
,
zelda59279
,
lt93
,
voxen
,
strifedcloud
,
krjc
,
jf17
,
greil93
,
shinz0
,
drakeramore
,
lastboss
,
tvirus
,
cuthbert
,
calishnikov
,
grayfoxx
,
amassous
,
majorevo
,
kuramayohko
,
thib50
,
linkudo
,
ootaniisensei
,
xxxxxx12
,
shigeryu
,
x1x2
,
musicforlife
,
fullbuster
,
chipsobeurre
,
lanni
,
e3payne
,
arngrim
,
gantzeur
,
ellie
,
spawnini
,
binou87
,
myers
,
kikibearentongues
,
evilboss
,
maldara69600
,
escobar
,
supatony
,
tripy73
,
knity
,
sakonoko
,
snakeorliquid
,
fleauriant
,
heracles
,
terminator
,
sauronsg
,
leykel
,
jeanouillz
,
blackbox
,
diablass59
,
jojoplay4
,
plistter
,
link80
,
hibito
,
fortep
,
jwolf
,
carapuce
,
kenpokan
,
chester
,
iglooo
,
gat
,
protozoa
,
jozen15
,
kurosama
,
leonr4
,
neckbreaker71
,
torotoro59
,
nekonoctis
,
shiroyashagin
,
wesker4608
,
marchand2sable
,
sonilka
,
angelcloud
,
yamy
,
leblogdeshacka
,
whookid
,
furtifdor
,
rayzorx09
,
coco6767
,
raph64
,
kali
,
aiolia081
,
biboys
,
negan
,
sujetdelta
,
giusnake
,
killia
,
awamy02
goldmen33
articles: 871
871
visites since opening: 1209908
1209908
goldmen33
> blog
Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer de lancement!!
Ca va bien se passer!
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/18/2018 at 02:02 PM by
goldmen33
comments (
11
)
shincloud
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 02:05 PM
Je suis sur il y a des gens qui vont dire que c'est trop court, mais que si c'était trop long aurait dis "ça spoil trop"
Bref vivement
kinectical
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 02:07 PM
Ils ont fait fort ...ne pas top en montrer pour le trailer de lancement et donner envie à fond ces des boss
shinz0
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 02:08 PM
GOTY, GOTY, GOTY, GOTY, GOTY...
leonr4
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 02:11 PM
1:01 comme GTA V
giusnake
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 02:12 PM
Le jeu qui va me faire acheter une PS4 Pro
romgamer6859
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 02:15 PM
Et certains ont fait un live pour un trailer d'une minute haha.
Je vais pas trop m'enflammer car je sais déjà qu'avec l'installation je jouerais pas direct
rbz
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 02:16 PM
giusnake
la lourdeur
kinectical
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 02:20 PM
romgamer6859
ces comme ceux qui font des vidéo “réaction”(fake abuser) sur des emission dés film des jeux je teouve ce genre de personne ...superficiel genre comment tu peut penser que les personne vont regarder ta vidéo et juste se dire “ah ouais sa réaction est super intéressante j’adore ce mec/meuf ces un génie”
madness7
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 02:24 PM
Pas génial comme trailer de lancement, R☆ m'avaient habitué à mieux.
giusnake
Beaucoup (beaucoup) trop gros. ^^
whiteweedow25
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 02:25 PM
Effectivement , ça montre pas grand chose et tant mieux
minbox
posted
the 10/18/2018 at 04:15 PM
giusnake
enfin j'ai envie de dire...
