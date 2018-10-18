ajouter un tigre
profile
Jeux Vidéo
248
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
358
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2333
visites since opening : 2259104
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Unboxing] Xbox One X Platinum Taco Bell
La très belle XBOX One X Platinum Taco Bell Edition se dévoile avec un unboxing d'IGN.



La manette Elite est dans une boite séparée et putain, la console est juste magnifique bordel!!!!
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/18/2018 at 01:10 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    maxleresistant posted the 10/18/2018 at 01:17 PM
    taco bell edition?
    A ce niveau il faudrait genre que ce soit Taco bell qui paye une partie de la console pour que tu l'es moins cher...

    Cette pub qu'on te fait payer quoi.
    octobar posted the 10/18/2018 at 01:35 PM
    euh... c'est quoi le lien entre une console et des tacos sérieux ?

    à quand la PS4 Burger King ?
    mafacenligne posted the 10/18/2018 at 01:51 PM
    par rapport au double cheese PS4 Pro ,il y a pas photo
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre