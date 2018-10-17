https://twitter.com/nachoypistacho/with_replies?lang=fr&lang=fr
En rumeur, toujours pas officialiser mais pourtant c'est via un tweet et le site officiel de Nintendo UK, que la N64Mini fait sont apparition !
et pour la liste des jeux : https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Support/Nintendo-64/Nintendo-64-manual-and-additional-documents/Nintendo-64-games-manuals/Nintendo-64-games-manuals-990819.html
Nintendo 64 1080° Snowboarding
Nintendo 64 Bomberman™ 64
Nintendo 64 Donkey Kong 64
Nintendo 64 Excitebike 64
Nintendo 64 F-Zero X
Nintendo 64 Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
Nintendo 64 Mario Golf
Nintendo 64 Mario Kart 64
Nintendo 64 Mario Party 2
Nintendo 64 Mario Tennis
Nintendo 64 Paper Mario
Nintendo 64 Pokémon Snap
Nintendo 64 Sin and Punishment
Nintendo 64 Star Fox 64
Nintendo 64 Super Mario 64
Nintendo 64 The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
Nintendo 64 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Nintendo 64 Wave Race 64
Nintendo 64 Yoshi's Story.
Sinon Pokémon Snap et pas Stadium. Ouais, ouais, ouais ..... sinon ça va ?
Pour Poké Stadium, je me souviens de la grosse boîte de merde que tu ne pouvais pas ranger dans ta bibliothèque aux côtés des autres jeux N64. Idem pour Lylat Wars à cause du vibreur. Mon enfance fut vraiment compliquée.
Ok.
J'espère quand même une petite N64 mini; mais oui bizarre.
Golden Eye et FF VII durant Noël 97.