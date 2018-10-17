刀修羅 !!!
profile
sorakaminari
30
Likes
Likers
sorakaminari
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 117
visites since opening : 117076
sorakaminari > blog
La N64 Mini qui fuite ! Fake ? (Game Inside).




En rumeur, toujours pas officialiser mais pourtant c'est via un tweet et le site officiel de Nintendo UK, que la N64Mini fait sont apparition !


https://twitter.com/nachoypistacho/with_replies?lang=fr&lang=fr

et pour la liste des jeux : https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Support/Nintendo-64/Nintendo-64-manual-and-additional-documents/Nintendo-64-games-manuals/Nintendo-64-games-manuals-990819.html

Nintendo 64 1080° Snowboarding
Nintendo 64 Bomberman™ 64
Nintendo 64 Donkey Kong 64
Nintendo 64 Excitebike 64
Nintendo 64 F-Zero X
Nintendo 64 Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
Nintendo 64 Mario Golf
Nintendo 64 Mario Kart 64
Nintendo 64 Mario Party 2
Nintendo 64 Mario Tennis
Nintendo 64 Paper Mario
Nintendo 64 Pokémon Snap
Nintendo 64 Sin and Punishment
Nintendo 64 Star Fox 64
Nintendo 64 Super Mario 64
Nintendo 64 The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
Nintendo 64 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Nintendo 64 Wave Race 64
Nintendo 64 Yoshi's Story.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/17/2018 at 06:55 PM by sorakaminari
    comments (24)
    gat posted the 10/17/2018 at 06:56 PM
    Bon décidez-vous merde.
    shinz0 posted the 10/17/2018 at 06:57 PM
    Déjà posté et supprimé pour cause de FAKE
    sorakaminari posted the 10/17/2018 at 06:57 PM
    gat Nani ? xD
    sonilka posted the 10/17/2018 at 06:58 PM
    Ah cette fois j'ai l'impression qu'il y a moins de Mario. Sauvé

    Sinon Pokémon Snap et pas Stadium. Ouais, ouais, ouais ..... sinon ça va ?
    sorakaminari posted the 10/17/2018 at 06:59 PM
    shinz0 Ah bon ? car la il y a un lien vers Nintendo Uk et une liste de manuel de jeu N64 ?
    gat posted the 10/17/2018 at 07:00 PM
    sonilka Où tu iras, Mario te pénétra.
    sonilka posted the 10/17/2018 at 07:01 PM
    gat te pétera ca marche aussi. Ce qui est sur, c'est qu'il y va en force l'enfoiré
    sorakaminari posted the 10/17/2018 at 07:03 PM
    Je laisse l'inspecteur Shanks ou Liquidus examiner les éléments de cette nouvelle enquête ! si c'est fake je supprime l'article, j'aurais juste passer 100h a taffé dessus
    shinz0 posted the 10/17/2018 at 07:03 PM
    sorakaminari je commence à avoir un doute la page a été modifiée le samedi 13 octobre 2018 à 19:31:12
    jeanouillz posted the 10/17/2018 at 07:04 PM
    sorakaminari images 3d fake et les manuels c'est une vieillerie du site nintendo, rien en rapport avec une potentiel n64 mini, rien n'est mentionné. Vous regardez vos sources avant de poster ou bien ?
    gat posted the 10/17/2018 at 07:05 PM
    sonilka Mais ça a le mérite de chatouiller un peu grâce à sa moustache.

    Pour Poké Stadium, je me souviens de la grosse boîte de merde que tu ne pouvais pas ranger dans ta bibliothèque aux côtés des autres jeux N64. Idem pour Lylat Wars à cause du vibreur. Mon enfance fut vraiment compliquée.
    sorakaminari posted the 10/17/2018 at 07:07 PM
    jeanouillz Oui justement deux sources, et comme le dit shinz0 modif récente il y a u sur la page du site officiel, après c'est surement un fake oui.
    kiryukazuma posted the 10/17/2018 at 07:07 PM
    Vraiment bien fait les fakes
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/17/2018 at 07:09 PM
    pfff dommage, une telle liste je prends moi. Je suis largement plus hypé par les jeux 3D que 2D.
    sorakaminari posted the 10/17/2018 at 07:09 PM
    gat Cette épreuve ta rendu plus fort ! va montrer a rockstar que tu peux faire 168 heure easy !!! compiler du code de jeux doit être plus simple que ranger c'est boite de N64
    sonilka posted the 10/17/2018 at 07:10 PM
    gat j'ai pas eu de N64, je n'ai donc pas eu ce problème. Mais je compatis
    sorakaminari posted the 10/17/2018 at 07:12 PM
    romgamer6859 kiryukazuma les images sont clairement du fake, mais la liste de jeu actualiser récemment c'est bizarre.
    gat posted the 10/17/2018 at 07:13 PM
    sonilka j'ai pas eu de N64

    Ok.
    maxleresistant posted the 10/17/2018 at 07:17 PM
    Je pense que Nintendo veut laisser la place a la Switch pour Noël. La N64 mini ce sera a mon avis début 2019
    shincloud posted the 10/17/2018 at 07:23 PM
    Je kifferai quel sorte rien que pour la modif et jouer à RE2 64
    sonilka posted the 10/17/2018 at 07:25 PM
    gat j'étais un pauvre. Pas les moyens de payer une cartouche de jeu à 450frcs. J'ai échoué sur Playstation. Tu sais la console qui avait les FF
    wazaaabi posted the 10/17/2018 at 07:25 PM
    La liste de jeux est pas mal mais une N64 mini sans Goldeneye et perfect Dark c’est fade quand même
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/17/2018 at 07:27 PM
    sorakaminari
    J'espère quand même une petite N64 mini; mais oui bizarre.
    gat posted the 10/17/2018 at 07:28 PM
    sonilka N64 et PS1 côte-à-côte. (non mon père c'était pas Rothschild)
    Golden Eye et FF VII durant Noël 97.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre