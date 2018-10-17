profile
Battlefield V
name : Battlefield V
platform : Xbox One
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : DICE
genre : FPS
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
gat
gat
Xbox One X : un bundle Battlefield V juste avant le BF

Sortie le 20 novembre pour 499 balles. En plus du code de Battlefield V, deux autres seront inclus (BF 1943 & un mois à l'EA Access).

amazon.fr - https://www.amazon.fr/Xbox-%C3%A9dition-Sp%C3%A9ciale-Gold-Battlefield/dp/B07GPQ1FVN/ref=sr_1_70?s=videogames&ie=UTF8&qid=1539775465&sr=1-70
    posted the 10/17/2018 at 01:11 PM by gat
    comments (3)
    carapuce posted the 10/17/2018 at 01:13 PM
    On dit un coloris
    gat posted the 10/17/2018 at 01:18 PM
    carapuce Ouep c'est pour ça que le titre me semblait bizarre. Du coup, je le change complètement.
