ajouter un tigre
profile
Jeux Vidéo
248
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
357
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2327
visites since opening : 2253252
leblogdeshacka > blog
Une XBOX One X Platinum Edition
En partenariat avec l'enseigne Taco Bell, voici la magnifique XBOX One X Platinum Edition, avec la manette Elite White inclus.



Elle est juste magnifique

https://www.tacobell.com/xbox
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/17/2018 at 01:07 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    gat posted the 10/17/2018 at 01:08 PM
    Superbe.
    aros posted the 10/17/2018 at 01:10 PM
    Je me fais dessus tellement c'est " banane "
    gat posted the 10/17/2018 at 01:11 PM
    Le packaging déboîte.
    misterpixel posted the 10/17/2018 at 01:31 PM
    Elle claque, dommage que le pad a pas ce même dégradé il claquerait !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre