Jeux Vidéo
248
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
tuni
83
Likes
Likers
tuni
articles : 690
visites since opening : 535549
tuni > blog
Xbox BC : 3 jeux pour une Saga complète
Les 3 Crysis sont rétrocompatibles

Belle semaine en perspective !!

Bon jeu ^^
    posted the 10/16/2018 at 04:06 PM by tuni
    comments (4)
    calishnikov posted the 10/16/2018 at 04:11 PM
    Seul le 2 me laisse un bon souvenir...
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 10/16/2018 at 04:13 PM
    J'ai plus que le 1, Crysis au final c'est pas si épique que ça avec le recul.
    leonr4 posted the 10/16/2018 at 04:15 PM
    Le meilleur c'est le 1, bon scénar.
    kinectical posted the 10/16/2018 at 04:35 PM
    ENFINNNNNN!!!!!
