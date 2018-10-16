profile
Red Dead Redemption 2
name : Red Dead Redemption 2
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One
Red Dead Redemption 2 : sondage à J-10 de la sortie du GOTG(?)







    posted the 10/16/2018 at 02:31 PM by gat
    racsnk posted the 10/16/2018 at 02:33 PM
    Je le prendrai dans un an en Goty sur Ps4Fat.
    junaldinho posted the 10/16/2018 at 02:35 PM
    Day one sur One X. Je pense en avoir pour mon argent
    misterpixel posted the 10/16/2018 at 02:35 PM
    PS4 Pro en TPS pour essayer de concurrencer The Order et faire plaisir à Minbox.

    ou

    Xbox One X en FPS pour mettre en PLS Gears 4 & Negan


    Pas encore décidé

    Les 2 derniers c'est sale, très sale.
    celesnot posted the 10/16/2018 at 02:38 PM
    J'attends la version PC.

    Un lien vers le sondage stp pour ceux qui sont sur mobile
    jenicris posted the 10/16/2018 at 02:39 PM
    PS4 Pro en TPS pour essayer de concurrencer The Order et faire plaisir à Minbox.
    shambala93 posted the 10/16/2018 at 02:40 PM
    PS4 Pro Day One, vue TPS pour voir le personnage et l’environnement.
    nyseko posted the 10/16/2018 at 02:40 PM
    Je vais attendre la version final pour y jouer en superior version sur PC
    jenicris posted the 10/16/2018 at 02:40 PM
    Même si je peux pas voter dans ton sondage Pixule, pour je ne sais quelle raison. ^^
    octobar posted the 10/16/2018 at 02:40 PM
    ce sera LE jeu de ce début de siècle.
    gemini posted the 10/16/2018 at 02:41 PM
    Day One PS4
    idd posted the 10/16/2018 at 02:42 PM
    day 1 sur xbox x pour le solo, puis PS4 pour le multi avec les potos du psn
    segadream posted the 10/16/2018 at 02:42 PM
    day one ps4 normal
    guiguif posted the 10/16/2018 at 02:43 PM
    ya pas OSEF ?
    sora78 posted the 10/16/2018 at 02:44 PM
    46€ à leclerc day one, PS4 Pro, TPS

    Tellement hâte

    La hype me monte au nez, comme la moutarde
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/16/2018 at 02:45 PM
    Xbox one X évidemment
    dokou posted the 10/16/2018 at 02:48 PM
    nyseko en attendant, tu pourras te faire les lets play sur YouTube
    nawak posted the 10/16/2018 at 02:49 PM
    Pré-commandé sur X mais j'attends le comparo pour me décider définitivement de la version. Je veux faire ce jeu dans les conditions optimale.
    Trop hâte !
    giusnake posted the 10/16/2018 at 02:49 PM
    PS4 Pro pour l'optimisation au niveau de la végétation
    gamerdome posted the 10/16/2018 at 02:51 PM
    Je suis en train de découvrir le premier sur One X, ça devait être une méga claque à l'époque, je comprends la hype sur le 2.
    spawnini posted the 10/16/2018 at 02:55 PM
    gat On attend toujours l'article gif E3 2018 N'est-ce pas giusnake
    hyoga57 posted the 10/16/2018 at 02:58 PM
    racsnk Pareil que toi...
    gat posted the 10/16/2018 at 03:00 PM
    spawnini Il arrivera quand il arrivera.
    giusnake posted the 10/16/2018 at 03:00 PM
    spawnini Oui on attend tous les membres en gifs n'est ce pas gat
    torotoro59 posted the 10/16/2018 at 03:00 PM
    Sur Xbox one x en 4k perso pour moi le gotg c'est the witcher 3. Je ne peux être objectif en tant que grand fan de la saga.
    gat posted the 10/16/2018 at 03:01 PM
    spawnini giusnake Soyez patients bowdel.
    aym posted the 10/16/2018 at 03:07 PM
    dokou
    racsnk posted the 10/16/2018 at 03:15 PM
    hyoga57
    leonr4 posted the 10/16/2018 at 03:16 PM
    TPS/Pro
    slad posted the 10/16/2018 at 03:16 PM
    guiguif ouai elle est où l'option balek?
    nyseko posted the 10/16/2018 at 03:16 PM
    dokou J'ai passé l'âge de piaffer d'impatience pour la sortie d'un jeu, le jeu sera le même dans un an, sans les bugs et le plaisir d'y jouer sera le même.
    shigeryu posted the 10/16/2018 at 03:18 PM
    J'attends mon pack ps41To+rdr2, mais connaissant Cdiscount (pas eu le choix) pour le dayouane je peu m'assoir dessus (livraison prévu entre le 27/31).

    Je vais tellement rager de voir les poste day one ! Bande de fumiers ! (je prend de l'avance).
    sora78 posted the 10/16/2018 at 03:19 PM
    gat Fais un kickstarter pour l'article GIFS
    shambala93 posted the 10/16/2018 at 03:31 PM
    shigeryu
    Bon courage avec eux ^^
    shigeryu posted the 10/16/2018 at 03:34 PM
    shambala93 Yep merci j'ai hâte !
    infamousdvl posted the 10/16/2018 at 03:44 PM
    J'attends de voir les comparo sinon je pense one x
    whiteweedow25 posted the 10/16/2018 at 03:57 PM
    Le jeu de la gen les mains dans le slip
    sensei posted the 10/16/2018 at 03:58 PM
    Il est où le sondage ? Quelle est la question pardi
    dokou posted the 10/16/2018 at 04:08 PM
    nyseko pas sur PC... faudra passer par une console
    gat posted the 10/16/2018 at 04:31 PM
    sensei Go ton PC.
    minbox posted the 10/16/2018 at 04:38 PM
    Day one sur PS4 Pro
    mad1 posted the 10/16/2018 at 04:39 PM
    J'aurais ma 4k un jour apres la sortie.
