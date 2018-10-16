accueil
10 / 08 / 2016
name :
Red Dead Redemption 2
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Take Two Interactive
developer :
Rockstar Games
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
Red Dead Redemption 2 : sondage à J-10 de la sortie du GOTG(?)
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/16/2018 at 02:31 PM by
gat
comments (
41
)
racsnk
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 02:33 PM
Je le prendrai dans un an en Goty sur Ps4Fat.
junaldinho
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 02:35 PM
Day one sur One X. Je pense en avoir pour mon argent
misterpixel
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 02:35 PM
PS4 Pro en TPS pour essayer de concurrencer The Order et faire plaisir à Minbox.
ou
Xbox One X en FPS pour mettre en PLS Gears 4 & Negan
Pas encore décidé
Les 2 derniers
c'est sale, très sale.
celesnot
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 02:38 PM
J'attends la version PC.
Un lien vers le sondage stp pour ceux qui sont sur mobile
jenicris
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 02:39 PM
PS4 Pro en TPS pour essayer de concurrencer The Order et faire plaisir à Minbox.
shambala93
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 02:40 PM
PS4 Pro Day One, vue TPS pour voir le personnage et l’environnement.
nyseko
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 02:40 PM
Je vais attendre la version final pour y jouer en superior version sur PC
jenicris
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 02:40 PM
Même si je peux pas voter dans ton sondage Pixule, pour je ne sais quelle raison. ^^
octobar
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 02:40 PM
ce sera LE jeu de ce début de siècle.
gemini
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 02:41 PM
Day One PS4
idd
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 02:42 PM
day 1 sur xbox x pour le solo, puis PS4 pour le multi avec les potos du psn
segadream
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 02:42 PM
day one ps4 normal
guiguif
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 02:43 PM
ya pas OSEF ?
sora78
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 02:44 PM
46€ à leclerc day one, PS4 Pro, TPS
Tellement hâte
La hype me monte au nez, comme la moutarde
romgamer6859
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 02:45 PM
Xbox one X évidemment
dokou
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 02:48 PM
nyseko
en attendant, tu pourras te faire les lets play sur YouTube
nawak
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 02:49 PM
Pré-commandé sur X mais j'attends le comparo pour me décider définitivement de la version. Je veux faire ce jeu dans les conditions optimale.
Trop hâte !
giusnake
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 02:49 PM
PS4 Pro pour l'optimisation au niveau de la végétation
gamerdome
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 02:51 PM
Je suis en train de découvrir le premier sur One X, ça devait être une méga claque à l'époque, je comprends la hype sur le 2.
spawnini
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 02:55 PM
gat
On attend toujours l'article gif E3 2018
N'est-ce pas
giusnake
hyoga57
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 02:58 PM
racsnk
Pareil que toi...
gat
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 03:00 PM
spawnini
Il arrivera quand il arrivera.
giusnake
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 03:00 PM
spawnini
Oui on attend tous les membres en gifs
n'est ce pas
gat
torotoro59
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 03:00 PM
Sur Xbox one x en 4k
perso pour moi le gotg c'est the witcher 3. Je ne peux être objectif en tant que grand fan de la saga.
gat
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 03:01 PM
spawnini
giusnake
Soyez patients bowdel.
aym
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 03:07 PM
dokou
racsnk
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 03:15 PM
hyoga57
leonr4
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 03:16 PM
TPS/Pro
slad
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 03:16 PM
guiguif
ouai elle est où l'option balek?
nyseko
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 03:16 PM
dokou
J'ai passé l'âge de piaffer d'impatience pour la sortie d'un jeu, le jeu sera le même dans un an, sans les bugs et le plaisir d'y jouer sera le même.
shigeryu
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 03:18 PM
J'attends mon pack ps41To+rdr2, mais connaissant Cdiscount (pas eu le choix) pour le dayouane je peu m'assoir dessus
(livraison prévu entre le 27/31).
Je vais tellement rager de voir les poste day one ! Bande de fumiers ! (je prend de l'avance).
sora78
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 03:19 PM
gat
Fais un kickstarter pour l'article GIFS
shambala93
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 03:31 PM
shigeryu
Bon courage avec eux ^^
shigeryu
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 03:34 PM
shambala93
Yep merci
j'ai hâte !
infamousdvl
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 03:44 PM
J'attends de voir les comparo sinon je pense one x
whiteweedow25
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 03:57 PM
Le jeu de la gen les mains dans le slip
sensei
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 03:58 PM
Il est où le sondage ? Quelle est la question pardi
dokou
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 04:08 PM
nyseko
pas sur PC... faudra passer par une console
gat
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 04:31 PM
sensei
Go ton PC.
minbox
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 04:38 PM
Day one sur PS4 Pro
mad1
posted
the 10/16/2018 at 04:39 PM
J'aurais ma 4k un jour apres la sortie.
